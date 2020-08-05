8:49pm, 05 August 2020

The NSW Waratahs will take on the QLD Reds at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Round 6 of Super Rugby AU this Saturday night.

Following a week off for the bye, Rob Penney has named a largely unchanged starting lineup to take on the Reds for the second time this Super Rugby AU season.

Rob Simmons has been named to play despite suffering a rib injury last start against the Rebels. The skipper will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness, with Jed Holloway named as cover on the bench.

Jake Gordon returns to the starting side after making a successful return to play form the bench in Round 4. He’ll be joined by Lalakai Foketi who also returns, replacing Joey Walton at outside centre.

Angus Bell has been named on the reserves following his recovery from a back complaint, while Hugh Sinclair will make his first appearance for the Tahs after an extended injury lay-off.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Lalakai Foketi, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Jake Gordon, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (c), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Andrew Tuala, Angus Bell, Te Tera Faulkner, Tom Staniforth, Jed Holloway, Mitch Short, Joey Walton, Ben Donaldson.

– Waratahs Rugby