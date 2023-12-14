Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
19 - 24
FT
35 - 26
FT
9 - 16
FT
28 - 31
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

2

Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

3

Bryan Redpath assesses the challenges facing young Scottish talent

4

With over 200 appearances, Gloucester captain makes decision on future

5

Potential Antoine Dupont replacement ruled out of Six Nations

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Eddie Jones insists he didn't interview for Japan coach before World Cup
D
Daffy 33 minutes ago

Lol. Sure Eddie.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
A
Ace 1 hours ago

“In doing so they became the second-most successful Rugby World Cup side with four titles behind the Black Ferns with six.” What a fkn joker. This turd is depriving a village somewhere of their idiot.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher PremiershipEnglandExeter ChiefsHenry Arundell

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

By PA
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Henry Arundell may be unavailable for England until 2026 but Exeter boss Rob Baxter insists the restriction on selecting overseas-based players must remain in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arundell has signed a two-year contract extension with Racing 92 after turning down a move to Bath that would also have included one of the Rugby Football Union’s 25 ‘hybrid contracts’.

It means the English game’s most exciting talent, who plundered five tries in the World Cup match against Chile in September, is off-limits to Steve Borthwick for over two years.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Arundell’s decision has renewed the spotlight on the RFU’s rule that only those players competing in the Gallagher Premiership can be considered, but Baxter insists it is necessary for a healthy league.

“How will we promote our competition as being at a very high level if you’re wide open to the best players playing outside the country?” the Chiefs director of rugby said.

“That will never help promote the Premiership and without promoting the Premiership I don’t think you’ll ever get a successful England side.

“The best way to keep young players in this country is by letting them know that staying in this country gives them the best opportunity to play international rugby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter is preparing Exeter for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Munster at Sandy Park as the Devonians look to build on their impressive one-point victory at Toulon in round one.

Related

Eddie Jones insists he didn't interview for Japan coach before World Cup

The former England coach, who failed to get Australia out of their group in France, said he had not interviewed for the Japan job until this month.

Read Now

The triumph on the Cote d’Azur was among the highlights of a superb weekend for the Premiership, whose clubs recorded seven wins in eight games, including four against Top 14 sides.

The results come amid concerns over the league’s ability to compete on the European stage, not least because of a smaller salary cap, and at a time when a number of England players including Arundell and his England team-mates Jack Willis and Joe Marchant have headed across the Channel.

Baxter suspects the Premiership teams may have been underestimated in round one and will reserve judgement over what it means until deeper into the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of the negativity surrounding the Premiership lately, it would be very easy to take the Premiership clubs lightly. Maybe that’s what happened,” he said.

“There’s not a first-team player in the Premiership who is not a good, determined professional rugby player and you’ve seen that in how competitive the games have been.

“We should be talking positively about the Premiership and the results at the weekend bear that out. There should be more positivity around the Premiership than there is, but also we need to back that up.

“English teams will be competitive, our challenge going forward is how we maintain that. We’ll know the answer a little bit down the line, it’s a little early to tell after one round.

“If we get to the latter stages and there are a few Premiership clubs involved, then we can start to look at the reasons why that’s happened.”

Related

Wales coach leaves role to ‘pursue other opportunities’

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Thomas has left his role to “pursue other opportunities in rugby”.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'The referee was like are you sure?': Damian Willemse relives scrum call off mark 'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark
Search