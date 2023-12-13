Wales coach leaves role to ‘pursue other opportunities’

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Thomas has left his role to “pursue other opportunities in rugby”.

The 40-year-old joined Warren Gatland’s staff in January as the contact area coach and helped oversee Wales’ run to the World Cup quarter-final this year.

“I have decided to move on to pursue other opportunities in rugby and I am looking forward to the new challenges ahead,” said Thomas, who played 67 times for Wales during his playing career.

“With a young family in mind, I’m excited about some options that are out there.

“I will always be grateful for my time on the coaching team with Wales, but the time is right for me to make a change.

“The hard work and dedication of the players over the last year has been impressive to watch and I wish everyone well for the future.”

Gatland said: “Jonathan has been an important member of the team, he is an excellent coach with a great future in the game and has made a valuable contribution to the side’s development especially during the World Cup in France.

“We wish him well with his future plans and I know he will be an asset to any side in whatever capacity he chooses to pursue next.”