Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 14 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 58 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

By Josh Raisey
Racing92's English full-back Henry Arundell (R) avoids a tackle by Toulon's New Zealand fly-half Noah Lolesio (L) before scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union match between Toulon and Racing92 at the Mayol stadium in Toulon on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

England star Henry Arundell has agreed a contract extension with the Racing 92 until 2026, providing a hammer-blow to England ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The 21-year-old joined the Parisian club in the summer after London Irish went bust, but was originally allowed to play for Steve Borthwick’s England at the World Cup and in the upcoming Six Nations due to exceptional circumstance. However, just like with Jack Willis and Toulouse, his decision to remain in Paris will rule him out of contention to play for England until he returns to play in the Gallagher Premiership.

That means England will be without the rising star for a large chunk of the upcoming World Cup cycle, but he will nevertheless be available for the World Cup.

Racing president Laurent Travers said in a statement (translated on Google): “We are delighted to see Henry extend his commitment with Racing 92.. He has just joined our workforce  for a few weeks but has already demonstrated all these qualities of a great competitor and a great maturity.

“He fits perfectly into the club’s short and medium term objectives and we are convinced that he will be one of the driving forces to achieve them.”

Having only made his debut for England in 2022 as a 19-year-old, Arundell already has seven tries for England in ten matches. Though his minutes at the World Cup this year were low, he still came away with five tries- all against Chile in Lille. Life in Paris has started well for the outside back, with four tries already to his name despite only making his debut a month ago.

The Englishman is one of the most sought after players in the game currently, so this is a major coup for Racing to keep him at La Defense arena for the next three years, particularly as he will be unable to play international rugby for England during that time as it stands.

