Racing 92 player ratings vs Glasgow Warriors | Investec Champions Cup

Racing 92 player ratings: Racing 92 will return to France knowing a 29-19 Investec Champions Cup loss to Glasgow Warriors flattered the visitors.

The fact that the Parisian outfit were battling to earn two bonus points in the final stage was nothing short of a miracle in a game where the hosts bulldozed them in the first hour.

Racing’s defence was simply in tatters at times, as Glasgow’s backs had a field day.

Here’s how the players rated:

15 Max Spring – 6

Desperately tried to unlock a resolute Glasgow defence, but rarely had any momentum when he got his hands on the ball.

14 Vinaya Habosi – 7

The Warriors had a tough time taking him to ground throughout and was a deserving try scorer. Comfortably Racing’s best player for the 50 minutes he was on the field.

13 Tristan Tedder – 5

Bagged a try late on and cannot be faulted for his effort to try and break down the Warriors’ defence, but he was not without some errors.

12 Henry Chavancy – 2

The France international was fathoms below his opposite man in a match where he appeared to have opted out of tackling.

11 Henry Arundell – 4

His penalty for a high tackle was just a byproduct of a side that were severely on the back foot and scrambling to stay in the game. Struggled to make any impression on the match really.

10 Antoine Gibert – 4

Targeted in Glasgow’s opener with a passive tackle- then again, he was in no way the only player guilty of limp defence. Looked flustered after Glasgow’s barnstorming start, with errors and loose play creeping into his game. Must have been dripping with envy watching his counterpart Tom Jordan pull the strings the way he did.

9 Clovis le Bail – 4

Struggled to give his side any sort of territorial footing, but this was a game where his side never had front-foot ball.

1 Lino Julien – 5

Industrious, with 10 tackles in 50 minutes. Solid in the scrum, albeit there weren’t many.

2 Feleti Kaitu’u – 5

Topped his team’s tackle count when he left the field after 50 minutes, but that was not without a number of missed tackles.

3 Lucio Sordoni – 4

Against his former club, this was a wild performance. There were some rampaging carries in there, but he looked destined to be sent off early on with a few cheap shots at the ruck.

4 Boris Palu – 7

Double figures for both tackles and carries, producing a match-high with the latter.

5 Junior Kpoku – 7

Will not want to rewatch Matt Fagerson step past him in the build-up to Glasgow’s second try. The 19-year-old was caught flat-footed and beaten far too easily. Elsewhere, the Englishman was Racing’s best forward while on the field, with some strong carries and turnovers. Only managed 50 minutes, and came off the field in credit.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 3 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 119 Carries 158 10 Line Breaks 7 14 Turnovers Lost 17 7 Turnovers Won 4

6 Noa Zinzen – 6

Rescued his side winning a penalty at the breakdown in his 22 in the opening quarter where Glasgow looked red-hot. Coming out of this match without any missed tackles was a huge win in light of the team’s performance.

7 Ibrahim Diallo – 5

Did not give up all match, but was outclassed by his opposing back-row.

8 Maxime Baudonne – 5

A nice lineout steal looked to keep his side in the fight early on, only for Glasgow to score a try moments later. Just could not cause any damage to the Glasgow defence.

Replacements

16 Diego Escobar – 5

17 Eddy Ben Arous – 6

18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko – 6

19 Romain Taofifenua – 6

20 Hacjivah Dayimani – 8

21 Kleo Labarbe – 7

22 Dan Lancaster – 6

23 Dylan Idrissi – 6