Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal

Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson has said that captain George Furbank is playing “the best rugby of his career” after becoming the latest player to extend his stay at Franklin’s Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fullback has taken over the captaincy at Northampton this season while Lewis Ludlam has been injured, and has guided his side to the top of the Gallagher Premiership table, being named player of the match in the win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has become the latest player to sign a new deal at Northampton, with fellow England international Alex Coles also putting pen to paper this week alongside four other players.

WATCH as @king365ed talks to assistant coach Ricardo Laubscher and captain Marius Louw about a monstrous month of fixtures awaiting them at the start of 2024 WATCH as @king365ed talks to assistant coach Ricardo Laubscher and captain Marius Louw about a monstrous month of fixtures awaiting them at the start of 2024

Furbank will surely want to add to his five England caps, and is in the form to do so currently. He has not featured yet for England under Steve Borthwick, with his last outing coming under Eddie Jones in the 2022 Six Nations against France. But Dowson believes his versatility, being able to play fly-half as well, will help him potentially break back into the England squad for the Six Nations.

“Furbs is playing the best rugby of his career at the moment,” Dowson said. “He has a special knack of being able to create space for other people, whether he’s at fullback or fly-half.

“He’s always had tonnes of ability on the ball – he’s one of those annoying sportsmen who’s brilliant at everything he tries – but this year he’s added a real physicality and edge to his game.

“George is also becoming a fantastic leader, driving accountability throughout the group, and has stood in as captain extremely well when Lewis Ludlam has been unavailable through injury this season. He’s brilliant at connecting the group, pushing everyone in the right direction, as well as challenging and communicating with the coaches too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s in a real purple patch of form at the moment, and I know he’s still got ambitions to play more international rugby with England. The way he’s playing, and the fact that he covers two of rugby’s integral positions, means that he’ll always be there or thereabouts when it comes to international selection.

“Last summer, he came back in for preseason really driven, full of maturity, and desperate to kick on. You can see all that now in how well he’s playing, so we’re thrilled to keep him here with us in Northampton.”

Related Toulon address rumours surrounding potential Courtney Lawes move With his contract at Northampton Saints ending at the end of the season, Toulon have quashed any rumours linking the England great Courtney Lawes with a potential move to the Top 14, saying they have never even spoken to him. Read Now

After signing the new deal, Furbank said: “I am thrilled to be extending my contract with the Club that I’ve been supporting since I was a young lad.

“From progressing through the Academy here at Saints, to playing my 100th game in Black, Green and Gold, it’s been a true honour to do what I love whilst also representing Northampton – and I am grateful that is set to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My decision to stay here was an easy one, and a large part of that is because of the group of players and staff we have at the Club. Every day I find myself both working hard and having a laugh with some of my best mates, and I am lucky enough to call that my job.

“The coaching team have cultivated an environment which consistently pushes us to develop, and that has moulded me into the player I have become. I have loved becoming a leader in this squad, alongside a lot of lads who I have grown up playing with, and I feel there are exciting things to come for us.

“I witnessed Saints’ Premiership victory in 2014 as a fan, so I’m desperate to be part of a squad that can emulate that, and I really believe we are heading in the right direction. The Northampton supporter-base is unbelievable and the feeling of running out to a packed-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will always be special for me.”