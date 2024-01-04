Toulon address rumours surrounding potential Courtney Lawes move

With his contract at Northampton Saints ending at the end of the season, Toulon have quashed any rumours linking the England great Courtney Lawes with a potential move to the Top 14, saying they have never even spoken to him.

The French giants took to X on Thursday to deny any reports that the 34-year-old will be on his way to the Cote d’Azur at the end of season, emphatically stating that they have not made any contact with him.

The club wrote: “RCT denies this information. Toulon never offered Courtney Lawes a contract, nor even spoke with the English third row about a possible signing.”

Le RCT dément cette information. Toulon n’a jamais offert de contrat à Courtney Lawes, ni même parlé avec le troisième ligne anglais à propos d’une éventuelle signature. https://t.co/TanxFMnAKQ — RCT – RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) January 4, 2024

The Saints have made a spate of signings over the past month, including Lawes’ second-row partner at Franklin’s Gardens Alex Coles. Lawes is not one of those players to sign a new deal yet, which will be a concern to Saints fans, particularly as he retired from international rugby after England’s World Cup campaign.

Nobody would begrudge the 105-cap England international seeking a payday in France as he nears the end of his career though, but it will seemingly not be at the Stade Mayol. With representing England now not a concern, the lock is no longer shackled by having to play in the Gallagher Premiership. A lucrative move abroad may therefore be desirable for Lawes, and there will be plenty of clubs scrambling to sign him.

Northampton have already seen a number of stars make the move to Toulon over the past 18 months, including Dan Biggar midway through last season, and Lawes’ former England second-row companion David Ribbans, who moved after the World Cup.

Lawes has been in sensational form since returning from the World Cup, helping the Saints climb to the top of the Premiership and make an unbeaten start in the Investec Champions Cup, where they beat Toulon in December.