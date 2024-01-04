Toulon address rumours surrounding potential Courtney Lawes move

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

Gallagher Premiership News

Leicester stick with Bok-style bench as Pollard starts versus Farrell

Doncaster Knights sign ex-England U20 seccond row Charlie Beckett

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Toulon address rumours surrounding potential Courtney Lawes move

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

With his contract at Northampton Saints ending at the end of the season, Toulon have quashed any rumours linking the England great Courtney Lawes with a potential move to the Top 14, saying they have never even spoken to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French giants took to X on Thursday to deny any reports that the 34-year-old will be on his way to the Cote d’Azur at the end of season, emphatically stating that they have not made any contact with him.

The club wrote: “RCT denies this information. Toulon never offered Courtney Lawes a contract, nor even spoke with the English third row about a possible signing.”

The Saints have made a spate of signings over the past month, including Lawes’ second-row partner at Franklin’s Gardens Alex Coles. Lawes is not one of those players to sign a new deal yet, which will be a concern to Saints fans, particularly as he retired from international rugby after England’s World Cup campaign.

Nobody would begrudge the 105-cap England international seeking a payday in France as he nears the end of his career though, but it will seemingly not be at the Stade Mayol. With representing England now not a concern, the lock is no longer shackled by having to play in the Gallagher Premiership. A lucrative move abroad may therefore be desirable for Lawes, and there will be plenty of clubs scrambling to sign him.

Northampton have already seen a number of stars make the move to Toulon over the past 18 months, including Dan Biggar midway through last season, and Lawes’ former England second-row companion David Ribbans, who moved after the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawes has been in sensational form since returning from the World Cup, helping the Saints climb to the top of the Premiership and make an unbeaten start in the Investec Champions Cup, where they beat Toulon in December.

Related

Northampton Saints secure fifth new deal in the space of a month

Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton Saints have confirmed that scrum-half Tom James has signed a new deal at Franklin's Gardens, becoming the fifth player to do so since December.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Which young thrusters could make Wales' Six Nations squad? Which young thrusters could make Wales' Six Nations squad?
Search