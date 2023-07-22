Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

Former All Blacks tighthead and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Owen Franks is set to sign with Toulouse as a World Cup joker. According to reports from Rugbyrama in France, the 35-year-old test centurion will be arriving at the Ernest Wallon this coming week to bolster Toulouse’s front-row options.

During the Rugby World Cup window, Toulouse will face a shortage of tightheads due to several players being unavailable. Dorian Aldegheri will be away on international duty with France, while ex-All Black Charlie Faumuina will be representing Samoa. Additionally, new signing Nepo Laulala, is only scheduled to join the squad after the World Cup, making Franks’ inclusion all the more crucial.

He will join the fellow All Blacks Pita-Gus Sowakula, Brad Webber, Jack Goodhue and Leicester Fainga’anuku in making the switch to the French top-flight.

Franks boasts an impressive rugby career, having played 108 tests for the All Blacks before departing for England in 2020 to take up a contract with Northampton. During his two seasons with the Northampton Saints, Franks made 24 appearances and played a pivotal role in helping them secure their first win on French soil since 2011.

Franks’ rugby journey began in 2007 when he made his provincial debut for Canterbury. In 2009, he marked his Investec Super Rugby debut with the Crusaders, showcasing his skills as a formidable tighthead prop. The same year, he earned his first Test cap against Italy in Christchurch, setting the stage for an illustrious international career.

The seasoned prop has achieved remarkable milestones in his career, becoming one of only 20 players in history to win the Rugby World Cup twice. He also holds the distinction of being the 13th Crusader to reach 100 caps for the club in 2015.