Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 12 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments
Rugby World CupEngland

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous spell - OTD

By PA
Rob Andrew and Stuart Lancaster - PA

Stuart Lancaster resigned as England head coach on this day in 2015 after his side’s poor showing at the Rugby World Cup.

England became the first host nation to be knocked out at the pool stage after a 28-25 defeat to Wales and a 33-13 loss to Australia at Twickenham.

A Rugby Football Union inquest into England’s performances saw Lancaster sacked after three years in the job – he took over from 2003 World Cup winner Martin Johnson in 2012.

“I ultimately accept and take responsibility for the team’s performance,” Lancaster said after stepping down.

“I took on the role in difficult circumstances and it has been a huge challenge to transition the team with many hurdles along the way.

“However, I am immensely proud of the development of this team and I know that there is an incredibly strong foundation for them to progress to great things in the future.”

RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie said: “The Rugby World Cup was hugely disappointing for everyone associated with the England team and the subsequent review into the team’s performance was always intended to be extremely comprehensive, which it has been.”

Eddie Jones, who helped Japan to a historic 34-32 victory over South Africa in 2015, took over as England head coach and led them to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan before he departed in 2022 following a poor run of form.

