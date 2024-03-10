Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'
Ollie Lawrence has revealed that England’s stunning victory over Ireland was forged in the disappointment of their Calcutta Cup mauling at Murrayfield.
A 23-22 triumph clinched through Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal means England will contest the Guinness Six Nations title on ‘Super Saturday’ when they face France in Lyon.
Ireland remain in the driving seat but the standout win of Steve Borthwick’s 20 Tests in charge means their dream of completing back to back Grand Slams is over.
All facets of England’s game came together on a captivating afternoon at Twickenham where their skills and intent were matched by a steely resolve and Lawrence admits the display was fuelled by their error-strewn mauling by Scotland in round three.
“We’re happy with the win. Coming to Twickenham, back home, it was really important for us to bounce back after the Scotland game,” said the Bath centre, who scored the first of his side’s three tries.
“We were really frustrated and disappointed that we didn’t put in our best performance up there. There was a lot of frustration in camp.
“We left a lot out there so our mindset coming into this game was that we’re playing against the best team in the world here. This is our home ground, let’s take it to them and bring the physicality and let’s have a go.
“Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.
“It was a shift in mindset – let’s shift the ball and have a go at these teams because we’ve got such good players but we need to utilise them.
“We got the balance right against Ireland that’s the reason we got the result we did.”
England were expected to be the latest victims of Ireland’s procession to becoming the first side since France in 1997 and 1998 to win successive Grand Slams, an outlook reflected in their startling odds of 4-1 underdogs.
Instead, they tore into Andy Farrell’s men from the start and never allowed their heads to drop even when James Lowe ran in what appeared to be a decisive 72nd-minute try for the champions.
“There was a lot of external noise that we did touch on throughout the week. A lot of focus was on trying to shut that up, but also trying to ignore it as much as we can,” Lawrence said.
“Because when you play well for England everyone is behind you and when you don’t get the result you want everyone can be on your back.
“As a team we tried to stay as close as we could and ignore that. Playing at home, against Ireland, showed we’re heading in the right direction.
“The title discussion will be outside noise. All we can do is go to France and try to win that game. That will be our focus for the week.
“We will probably look back and rue that result against Scotland. Fine margins, we didn’t perform that day but we did today so it’s a step forward.”
Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.3 Go to comments
Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.11 Go to comments
Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.11 Go to comments
As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”21 Go to comments
1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…8 Go to comments
Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.1 Go to comments
Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.3 Go to comments
Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie3 Go to comments
They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.4 Go to comments
Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.5 Go to comments
Lets not get carried away here. The big difference has been Borthwick is now allowing the players to play to their potential and not in his up and under mantra . Its great to see and we will all trust the same policy of attack continues v France. With Marcus at 10 of course. 7 missed point by Ford could have been a loss .21 Go to comments
Everyone dropped balls in the conditions. Dominic Gardiner, had a great game. Giving his all.David Havili should be moved to 10 until Fergus Burke returns next month. Bring back Ryan Crotty and Dallas McLeod. Please.Saying Havili should be gone is ridiculous. David, Dominic were 2 of our best.12 Go to comments
That's great observation. The other absurd ruling is the double punishment of penalty try. In itself it punishment enough but adding a yellow card is just too much. This is a sport4 Go to comments
If everything was so well set up, change the captain!1 Go to comments
I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.12 Go to comments
England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.21 Go to comments
Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂21 Go to comments
Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.11 Go to comments
THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .12 Go to comments
We'll see in July21 Go to comments