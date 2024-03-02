Watch: Kiwi Tyla King becomes all-time women's SVNS top point-scorer

New Zealand’s Tyla King has become the all-time top point-scorer on the women’s SVNS Series with the Black Ferns Sevens playmaker reaching the 1365 marker in Los Angeles.

King, 29, debuted at senior level for the New Zealand Sevens as a teenager in 2012 and has gone on to enjoy one of the greatest rugby sevens careers in history.

The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year is both an Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and has also helped New Zealand win the Rugby World Cup Sevens twice.



But King’s latest achievement is all about her. Rugby fans at LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park made sure to show appreciation for King on Saturday after the Kiwi crossed for a historic five-pointer.

Teammate Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was through for a certain score against Brazil after breaking down the left edge, but the winger made sure to find King who was running in support.

With a simple pop-pass, Woodman-Wickliffe set King up under the sticks. Woodman-Wickliffe turned around and embraced King who, in that moment, became the record point scorer in women’s sevens history.

“That’s pretty awesome to hear that, especially when most of those points come from the right boot and not from scoring tries,” King said on the SVNS Series broadcast which can be found on RugbyPass TV.

“I don’t think I’ve scored that many (tries) in my career.

“I think it’s been awesome programming in the first place by the New Zealand management over the years to be able to keep us girls healthy and out there,” she added when asked about the secret to her longevity.

“Obviously I’ve had my fair few injuries over the years and missed a couple of seasons here or there.

“I think just having that pure love for the game too and wanting to stay competitive with these young ones too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NZ Sevens (@nzsevens)

After getting their quest for SVNS LAX glory with an emphatic 41-5 win over South Africa on Friday night, the New Zealanders backed that up with another dominant victory.

King scored that try and added four conversions as the Black Ferns Sevens ran away with an utterly relentless 40-nil win over Brazil.

After winning their first Cup final of the season in Vancouver, the women in black are focused on “continuing our flow” in the City of Angels.

“It’s just about staying cool, calm and collected as we’ve been saying these last couple of weeks,” King explained.

“We found our flow, finally, this season in Canada and hope to continue it here in LA.”