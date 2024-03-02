Argentina wing Sebastian Cancelliere to start for Glasgow at Benetton Treviso

Sebastian Cancelliere returns from injury to start for Glasgow in Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The Argentina wing and prop Nathan McBeth are the only two changes following last month’s convincing win over the Dragons.

Jamie Dobie goes back from the wing to his normal scrum-half role as Ben Afshar drops to the bench following his try-scoring appearance.

Scotland international Jamie Bhatti is rested, but international team-mate Stafford McDowall will again skipper the Warriors.

Head coach Franco Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “Benetton will be defending a proud home record, and have been in strong form across this season to date.

“They have recruited well and have developed their squad across the board, providing a strong opponent for us that we will need to be at our best to overcome.”

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Stadio Monigo, Treviso – KO 15.00 IRE & UK / 16.00 ITA / 17.00 SA

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU, 13th league game)

AR 1: Filippo Russo (FIR) AR 2: Alex Frasson (FIR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)

Benetton: Jacob Umaga (Kenilworth Rugby Club), Ignacio Mendy (Los Tilos Rugby Club), Malakai Fekitoa (Houmale’eia Rugby Club), Marco Zanon (Rugby Bassano) Onisi Ratave (Delainamasi school), Tomas Albornoz (Tucuman Rugby Club), Alessandro Garbisi (Mogliano Rugby), Thomas Gallo (Universitario de Tucuman), Siua Maile (College Atele), Simone Ferrari (Amatori Milano), Gideon Koegelenberg (Hugenote High-School), Eli Snyman (John’s College Harare) (CAPT), Alessandro Izekor (Rugby Brescia), Giovanni Pettinelli (Rugby Venezia), Toa Halafihi (Gisborne Boys High School)

Replacements: Federico Zani (Amatori Rugby Parma), Ivan Nemer (Sporting Club de Mar del Plata), Tiziano Pasquali (Appia Rugby Roma), Riccardo Favretto (Silea Rugby), Edoardo Iachizzi (Lazio Rugby), Henry Time-Stowers (Wainuiomata Rugby Club), Andy Uren (Keysham) Giacomo Da Re (Benetton Rugby)

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay (Kaiapoi), Sebastian Cancelliere (Hindu Club), Stafford McDowall (Stewartry RFC), Tom Jordan (Hamilton Old Boys), Facundo Cordero (Club Regata de Bella Vista), Ross Thompson (Stewarts Melville Lions), Jamie Dobie (Highland RFC), Nathan McBeth (Monument High School), Johnny Matthews (St Edwards College), Lucio Sordoni (Medalla Milagrosa), Max Williamson (Stirling County), Alex Samuel (Madras), Euan Ferrie (East Kilbride), Thomas Gordon (Rotorua), Henco Venter (Grey College)

Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston (Dumfries Saints), Allan Dell (Border), Oli Kebble (Dulwich College), Sintu Manjezi (St Andrews College), Ally Miller (Preston Lodge RFC), Angus Fraser (Dundee Eagles), Ben Afshar (Edinburgh Academical), Duncan Weir (Cambuslang)