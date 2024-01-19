New coach Joe Schmidt ‘desperate’ to help Wallabies’ revival
While the memories and disappointment of last year’s World Cup disaster will live on forever in history for the Wallabies, Rugby Australia believes Joe Schmidt can turn the team around.
Dave Rennie was the coach 13 months ago, and Eddie Jones has since come and gone, but the addition of a coach of Schmidt’s calibre is incredibly exciting for the Wallabies moving forward.
But the news that Schmidt, who won World Rugby’s Coach of the Year in 2018, has signed on with Australia should please everyone, not just Wallabies fans.
The Wallabies are a fallen giant of the international game, and while some may enjoy seeing the traditional powerhouse struggle, it’s not good for the sport. Rugby needs Australia.
Speaking with reporters in his first press conference as the Wallabies’ head coach, New Zealand-born Joe Schmidt explained why he’s “desperate” to help Australian rugby’s revival.
“I’m desperate for the Wallabies to be competitive, and if I can help, that’s why I’m here,” Schmidt explained at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Friday.
“I think the global rugby family is desperate for the Wallabies to be where they need to be. British and Irish Lions, they want to have a fantastic series so we want to build toward that and give them exactly what they want and not make anything easy for them.
“Two years after that you’ve got a home World Cup.
“I’m desperate that the Wallabies are really competitive in that World Cup and we get through to those really competitive playoff rounds.”
With Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh and incoming director of high performance, Peter Horne, sitting on either side of Schmidt, all three men were gleaming with optimism.
The British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and there’s a World Cup on Australian soil two years later. But for now, Rugby Australia can celebrate this first win – they’ve got their world-class coach.
Australian rugby is going through a transition period at the moment, and the results may not be immediate for the Wallabies either – and Schmidt knows that, but it’s all part of the process.
“I can’t say that I’ll succeed or otherwise at the moment. I’m just getting my feet under the desk and trying to get a better measure of who’s out there and what capability they have,” Schmidt said.
“I’ve certainly observed a lot with Australian players obviously preparing to play against them, but getting to know the people behind the player – and if we can get the right people and they can perform on the field, I do think we can build things.
“If we can get the flagship going I think we can start t get the players’ aspirations where they need to be.
“I think with Pete trying to build a little bit more alignment through that high-performance system and the pathways strengthen, but I do think it’s also a little bit of a rebuild that will take a little bit of time.
“I’m probably a pragmatist. I can’t promise anything other than I’ll be working really hard to try and make it as successful as it can be and trying to get some early wins on the board.
“Those ‘wins’ might be that we perform better even if we don’t quite get the outcomes that we’re looking for.
“But I’m also a realistic coach. You’re judged on your outcomes and you live or die by them so we’ll be working towards those as well.”
Schmidt has only penned a deal with Rugby Australia through to the British and Irish Lions Tour next year, though, which creates a sense of uncertainty beyond August 2025.
But for a coach who thought he’d “retired” after leaving Ireland in 2019, the opportunity to sign a short-term deal and support other Australian coaches was a “good fit.”
“It’s pretty much public knowledge that I have a young man at home who suffers quite badly with epilepsy and this job will take me away from the time I’d sort of committed to pitching in and helping him out.
“If we can get the job done over the next 18 months and we can get the momentum heading in the right direction, I’ll feel like I’ve done my part of it and I’ll be happy to hand on or if there are some Australian coaches who come through, I’ll be really keen to help get some of the Australian coaches a little bit more experienced as well.
“It’s certainly not a hit-and-run,” Schmidt added. “I think for both RA and myself, it just is a good fit at that time.
“If you were going to make a change before the World Cup, you don’t want to do it a year out. You want to make sure you’ve got a decent run at it.
“If we get to the end of the British and Irish Lions series and things are going in the right direction… (if) the best thing is for me to stay then that’s a bridge we’ll cross then.”
A two year contract with an option makes sense though it has the feel of “one foot in one foot out” about it. Swapping Rennie for Schmidt is the net result. It’s as if the McLennan & Jones toilet era didn’t happen. But again, it’s the structural changes that are key to RA's reset. Horne as High Performance Director of all things rugby & Nucifora in charge of centralisation (as he did for Ireland) will be immense. Exciting times for Aussie. Great to see.1 Go to comments
lets hope now hamish has gone with eddie that australian rugby supports joe and listens to him and his ideas4 Go to comments
great for australia after getting rid of edddie and hamish australian rugby have got a coach and hope he does well4 Go to comments
well maybe he might include larkham as an asssistant bet he will last longer than eddie4 Go to comments
It’d be nice if Marto could give Joe Schmidt a chance before moaning about him taking charge of the Wallabies.4 Go to comments
Seriously?? This sounds like a local issue than a Wallaby issue. Get behind the man and the team and stop worrying about where the coach is from!!4 Go to comments
Wallabies have alot of potential in the next 2 cycles with a young team and some new stars emerging. Schmidt is a master at crafting talent and creating certainty. He is an excellent coach and manager who creates opportunities for players and who develops them. He also has a good handle on the game and has led revivals wherever he has gone in recent times. Wallabies never look quite at ease with a Kiwi coach though. Those in the boardroom mumble utterances and public figures within the rugby community are quick to blame a foreign coach when the ship goes slightly off course. Its the right appointment but its a tough task and unless Australia are willing to give him time to put his plans into place it will end in disaster4 Go to comments
Greg Martin’s xenophobia has been well illustrated over the years never more so than when he made the following comment after Rennie was sacked. *“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach… and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line.* At the same time he was extolling the positivity of Eddie Jones and predicting immediate success. Is it just coincidence that so many of these loud mouthed idiots are Queenslanders.4 Go to comments
Robbie Deans has the best winning percentage of any coach of the last 23 years, and contrary to this article’s suggestion that he resigned after losing the Lions series, he was unceremoniously dumped days before the deciding test. I also think that at this point it’s pointless to compare Kiwi Wallabies coaches against each other just because they’re Kiwi, considering they’ll have been at the helm for 11 of the 18 years from 2008-2025. Saying Deans and Rennie aren’t remembered fondly is similarly pointless considering how McKenzie and Jones are remembered. There aren’t actually many top tier coaches on the market. Schmidt was by far the best of those available and it’s not even close. That said, all of the Wallaby coaches have been quality. The real question is whether they are given anything to work with. Schmidt will be used to the coordinated Irish/NZ model. In future, it might be better to pick coaches from another large country like England or South Africa.4 Go to comments
taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.4 Go to comments
It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.5 Go to comments
He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.4 Go to comments
Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…4 Go to comments
