Massive red flag raised by weakened Champions Cup teams – Andy Goode
We have seen weakened teams fielded in the Investec Champions Cup before but the fact it is happening at the quarter-final stage this season raises a massive red flag and action has to be taken.
This is the best club tournament in the world and is supposed to be the absolute elite level of competition, so it is disheartening to see the XV picked by the Bulls and Harlequins leaving out their two most experienced internationals.
I appreciate there are extenuating circumstances in both cases but it isn’t a good look for the Champions Cup or the sport as a whole and it can’t be allowed to happen again or it will devalue the competition.
The Bulls have left behind Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Wilco Louw, Marcell Coetzee, and a host of others as they have made 13 changes to the starting XV that won their round of 16 game so convincingly last week at home in Pretoria.
South African sides are always going to be up against it on a short turnaround but they surely had to back themselves to beat Lyon and expect Northampton to see off Munster, so some sort of travel plan should have been in place.
Jake White understandably seemed furious that it wasn’t and the players that he has taken to England have travelled in several different groups and taken circuitous routes.
SA Rugby responded by stating that it had cost them £175,000 to sort the flights for this weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saints, which sounds a lot but that has to be something they are able to deal with if they are going to take part in the tournament.
The addition of the South African sides can add more quality and an extra dimension to the Champions Cup, but I do think we have to have a conversation about their involvement if they are going to field weakened teams when they get to the latter stages.
They aren’t the only ones who have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to travel costs and logistics over the past fortnight either, but you don’t see La Rochelle fielding the reserves or hear Ronan O’Gara complaining too much.
The champions in the past two seasons had to travel via bus and train to Paris and then flew to Cape Town via Johannesburg before flying back from Cape Town to Johannesburg to Paris and then on to Cork.
They arrived there on Monday lunchtime and have since made the three-hour trip to Dublin for the game, taking their overall journey to over 21,000km and over four days of travelling time just for these couple of games.
Now they have the small matter of tournament favourites Leinster to face in their own backyard in front of over 50,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium. It is a daunting task with all those miles under their belts but they will back themselves to do it.
Harlequins have at least named a decent side for their trip to Bordeaux but the absence of Danny Care and Joe Marler, their two most experienced internationals, doesn’t look good and it doesn’t suggest they think there is much chance of them winning.
You can completely see why they would give them the week off because England internationals can only play a certain number of games and if they didn’t, they would have to miss a pivotal game in Quins’ push for a place in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.
However, the optics aren’t good and it does need addressing because the Champions Cup is and should remain the pinnacle of club rugby in this part of the world.
You would be hard-pushed to find many people that think Harlequins will win away at a Bordeaux side that has put 100 points on Saracens over two games this season and has watched Sarries put over 50 on Quins, but this is sport and anything can happen.
There are obviously disparities in budgets and resources between the Top 14 clubs and those in the Premiership and most of the URC, except for Leinster, and that means some clubs don’t seem to think they can win the Champions Cup but they should be backing themselves.
A lot has changed in the calendar to mean more top internationals can play in more big club games, with no Premiership action at all during this year’s Six Nations, but there is obviously a bit more to be done if Care and Marler aren’t able to play in a Champions Cup quarter-final.
Hopefully, the Bulls and Harlequins will both put up a good fight but half of the games in the round of 16 were a bit more one-sided than you would like and you have to fear that it will be a similar story this weekend.
It’s one thing moaning about the team Montpellier sent to Leinster for a relative dead rubber of a pool game a couple of seasons ago, for example, but when it’s happening in a quarter-final questions have to be asked. Let’s hope we don’t see it ever happen again.
??? ????? ????? ????? ?
We are in for another incredible weekend of knock out #InvestecChampionsCup rugby, it’s getting tasty ? pic.twitter.com/HPYUMeq8E8
— Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 7, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments