Care and Marler out as Cunningham-South returns for Quins vs Bordeaux

The England duo of Joe Marler and Danny Care will not feature for Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, with director of rugby Billy Millard opting to rest them.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an intense schedule so far in 2024, where the pair were straight back into action following England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign, Quins have opted to keep them at home for the trip to the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The side will be boosted by the return of Chandler Cunningham-South, who will be making his comeback from the calf injury sustained in England’s Six Nations victory over Ireland in March. He returns to the starting XV alongside Will Porter, who is taking the place of Care.

Will Skelton on passionate Ronan O’Gara | RPTV La Rochelle forward Will Skelton discusses coach Ronan O’Gara’s passion for the game, in this first episode of Fresh Starts, exclusive to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Will Skelton on passionate Ronan O’Gara | RPTV La Rochelle forward Will Skelton discusses coach Ronan O’Gara’s passion for the game, in this first episode of Fresh Starts, exclusive to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Jarrod Evans and centre Luke Northmore will also be returning, and will take their place on the bench against a Bordeaux outfit that swept Saracens aside last week.

A positive for the visitors is that they will be against a Bordeaux side that are still without France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, although that did not hamper them too much against Saracens.

Bordeaux Harlequins All Stats and Data

After naming his side, Millard said: “We’re embracing the challenge on Saturday. Quarter-final rugby is special and our boys are excited to test themselves against a good opponent in a tough environment.

“The guys selected have worked hard for this opportunity, they’re hungry to perform and we have confidence in our squad to challenge for the result.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins XV

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jack Walker

3. Will Collier

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Stephan Lewies (Captain)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt

9. Will Porter

10. Marcus Smith

11. Cadan Murley

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Oscar Beard

14. Louis Lynagh

15. Tyrone Green

Replacements

16. Sam Riley

17. Simon Kerrod

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Irne Herbst

20. George Hammond

21. Max Green

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Luke Northmore