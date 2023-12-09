LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town – day two

Can anyone stop Australia women winning a second title in two weeks? Can Ireland’s men go all the way? Will the Blitzboks break the Cape Town curse?

ADVERTISEMENT

These are all questions being asked ahead of day two of the Cape Town SVNS.

After an opening day where the excitement on the pitch was matched by the fever pitch atmosphere in the stands and around Cape Town Stadium, day two promises to be just as entertaining, with some mouthwatering contests from the get-go.

With the unbeaten Ireland men’s team, who toppled South Africa in the final match of the day yesterday, facing New Zealand in the quarter-finals, the epic contests start early and promise to continue throughout the day.

Women’s Cup final

Australia vs France

Men’s Cup final

Argentina vs Australia

Follow all the action here: