Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

'We hate losing': Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

South Africa intent on giving back to 'special' crowd at Cape Town SVNS

'Wait and see': New Zealand get Cape Town SVNS back on track against old foe

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 33 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 33 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Sevens

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town – day two

By Josh Raisey
Fiji's Vuiviwa Naduvalo (L) clashes with an Australian player during the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 semi-final match between Argentina and Ireland at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 10, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Can anyone stop Australia women winning a second title in two weeks? Can Ireland’s men go all the way? Will the Blitzboks break the Cape Town curse?

These are all questions being asked ahead of day two of the Cape Town SVNS.

After an opening day where the excitement on the pitch was matched by the fever pitch atmosphere in the stands and around Cape Town Stadium, day two promises to be just as entertaining, with some mouthwatering contests from the get-go.

With the unbeaten Ireland men’s team, who toppled South Africa in the final match of the day yesterday, facing New Zealand in the quarter-finals, the epic contests start early and promise to continue throughout the day.

Women’s Cup final
Australia vs France

Men’s Cup final
Argentina vs Australia

Follow all the action here:

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach
