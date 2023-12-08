LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one
The second leg of the HSBC SVNS series gets underway in Cape Town today with hosts South Africa seeking to continue their great start to the season in the men’s competition after winning in Dubai last weekend.
In the women’s competition, Australia will be looking for their second title in a row having also come away victorious in Dubai.
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Women:
Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain
Pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Great Britain
Pool C: France, Canada, USA, South Africa
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Men:
Pool A: South Africa, Ireland, USA, Great Britain
Pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain
Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada
