LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

The second leg of the HSBC SVNS series gets underway in Cape Town today with hosts South Africa seeking to continue their great start to the season in the men’s competition after winning in Dubai last weekend.

In the women’s competition, Australia will be looking for their second title in a row having also come away victorious in Dubai.

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Women:

Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain

Pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Great Britain

Pool C: France, Canada, USA, South Africa

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Men:

Pool A: South Africa, Ireland, USA, Great Britain

Pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain

Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada