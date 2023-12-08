Select Edition

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd at Cape Town SVNS

‘Wait and see’: New Zealand get Cape Town SVNS back on track against old foe

Answering your most asked rugby questions | Ben Curry

RugbyPass was lucky enough to speak to Sale Sharks and England rugby star Ben Curry as he answered all your rugby questions from social media.

Sevens

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

By Josh Raisey
Great Britain's Tom Williams (C) runs with the ball during the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 pool A match between South Africa and Great Britain at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

The second leg of the HSBC SVNS series gets underway in Cape Town today with hosts South Africa seeking to continue their great start to the season in the men’s competition after winning in Dubai last weekend.

In the women’s competition, Australia will be looking for their second title in a row having also come away victorious in Dubai.

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Women:

Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain
Pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Great Britain
Pool C: France, Canada, USA, South Africa

HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools – Men:

Pool A: South Africa, Ireland, USA, Great Britain
Pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain
Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada

TRENDING
