Live blog: World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 in Cape Town – Day Two

It’s match day two at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa and we are in for a feast of action with Ireland-Georgia, France-New Zealand and South Africa-Argentina scheduled to play in Stellenbosch while over in Athlone the matches are Wales-Spain, England-Fiji and Australia-Italy.

RugbyPass will spend the day at the Danie Craven where the all-European clash of the Irish and the Georgians gets things going at 2pm local time. It’s a 4:30pm start for the French, the reigning champions, against the Baby Blacks, while the hosts, the Junior Boks, have a 7pm kick-off versus the Argentinians.

While we will be busy following in person the ebb and flow of these three matches, we will also have RugbyPass TV running on the phone to keep track of the twists and turns in Athlone where the 7pm meeting of the Junior Wallabies and the Italians is the pick of the bunch.

RugbyPass TV is streaming live all six match day two games and you can watch for free in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal – click here to sign up/log in.

RugbyPass published its day two match-by-match guide on Wednesday, listing all the teams, the number of changes in the XVs, and predicting the outcome of the matches – click here to check out the selected teams.

We followed that with a talking points preview of the round two action as well as exclusive interviews with a variety of players such as England’s Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Australia’s Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Wales’ Lucas de la Rea and South Africa’s Bruce Sherwood. Follow the RugbyPass live blog below for all this coverage and more as the Thursday action unfolds: