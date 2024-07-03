Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Friday
00:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
17:00
AustraliaWales

Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait

By Owain Jones
liam

Ann Hodges hit the headlines as the first documented person to be struck by a meteorite, with the incident in Alabama seeing her walloped by a flying piece of space rock that had split into three fragments.

It’s just a thought, but had it been Liam Williams on the receiving end in the Yellowhammer State that day, there’s a reasonable chance he would have caught whatever the heavens had thrown down and lumped it whence it came.

ADVERTISEMENT

How skilled and brave was the Welshman under the high ball against South Africa a week last Saturday?

One moment, in particular, sticks in the mind and will continue to do so for quite a while yet.

It came after Grant Williams had hoisted a well-nigh perfect box kick in the final quarter. The split-second the Springboks’ replacement scrum-half put boot to ball, the world champions’ left wing Makazole Mapimpi took off as if his very existence on the planet depended on the ball being reclaimed.

Barely 30 metres away, Liam Williams prepared to take the catch with his body fully opened up, there being no other way for him to get his positioning and judgement right in the micro-seconds he had to play with before the 3.36pm express from Eastern Cape Province arrived.

However you sliced it, the short-term outlook didn’t appear great for Wales’ No. 14.

Would his nerve even hold up? A daft question.

Liam Williams
Liam Williams showed against South Africa that he remains a superlative presence in the air (Photo Andrew Kearns/Getty Images)

The player known as Sanjay duly collected at the very moment that South Africa’s high-speed wing clattered into him. Not only that, but after hitting the deck with a thump, he still managed to present the ball on a plate for his forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was courage on a different level.

Here was a player returning to the Test scene after starting just five matches in Japan since the World Cup, and acquitting himself more than admirably. There were one or two indications that he was in need of the game – of course there were – but, generally, he looked what he has always looked, a Test animal to his core. It was as if he had time-travelled from the Wales Grand Slam year of 2019 to show some of the new generation how it was truly done.

The shame was there were not more opportunities in attack and Wales’ wings were largely restricted to chasing kicks and fielding opposition bombs, but the tall, rangy figure on the right flank still looked the part. Along with his aerial work, there was an interception and several solid hits, one in particular on Mapimpi that forced him backwards at a rate of knots.

There was even the sight of Williams in full peacemaking mode, calming down potentially combustible situations which he might have been tempted to approach with a more animated brand of diplomacy in his younger days.

Williams has 90 Test appearances on the board now, but Warren Gatland thinks Wales can get him through to the next World Cup. Williams’ old coach at the Scarlets, Nigel Davies, who granted him his chance in senior rugby, doesn’t rule out such a scenario.

That’s not to say his spirit has been in any way quenched. He knows only one way to play and would be vastly diminished if he stopped operating that way. It is what makes him the player he is.

But maybe the passing of time has equipped him with maturity.

He has 90 Test appearances on the board now, but Warren Gatland thinks Wales can get him through to the next World Cup. Williams’ old coach at the Scarlets, Nigel Davies, who granted him his chance in senior rugby, doesn’t rule out such a scenario, either.

ADVERTISEMENT
Liam Williams
When Wales bowed out of the RWC last October, some pondered whether we would see Liam Williams in a Wales shirt again (Photo CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images)

“There are two things that will determine whether Liam is still playing for Wales at the 2027 World Cup,” said Davies. “The first is whether he remains largely injury free and his body holds up. Secondly, there’s the question of whether he’s up for it mentally.

“Because of the way he’s wired, I can’t see him dropping off mentally, but, of course, it’s hard to be sure of these things. Like a lot of players, he could potentially lose a yard of pace as the years go by. The other side of the coin is he’ll have more experience and he could adapt his game. If anyone can do it, it’ll be someone like Liam with his mentality.”

Those takes of the high ball under extreme pressure against South Africa and the readiness to put his body on the line in defence showed conclusively that Williams’ appetite for battle remains intact. Maybe it will never leave him. Perhaps it’s in his DNA.

As a player, he’s the closest thing I’ve seen to JPR Williams. He is absolutely fearless, just as JPR used to be.

Nigel Davies

Ever since his days as a teenager with Waunarlwydd rugby club, he has repeatedly shown he would fight a grizzly bear for the last salmon on the bank if it would move his team a smidgen closer to victory.

“He is a wonderful competitor,” said Davies, a former Wales coach.

“At the Scarlets he gained the respect of the other players immediately because everyone knew how much he would give for the team.

“The pitch is where he expresses himself and does his talking.

“As a player, he’s the closest thing I’ve seen to JPR Williams. He is absolutely fearless, just as JPR used to be.

“When I first saw him play, in a local game for Waunarlwydd, he was at fly-half and there was nothing of him. He was pretty much a boy playing in a man’s arena and I thought he was going to get destroyed. But he was extraordinary, putting in big hits on opponents and driving through tackles. You could see things straight away that marked him out – his ability, his enthusiasm, his commitment and his skill. I remember watching the game and thinking: ‘This kid has got something.’”

Davies is not alone in having found first impressions deceiving when it comes to Williams. His old Scarlets team-mate Rob McCusker was on a similar beat when he entered the physio room in Llanelli and encountered a youngster who did not fit the accepted template for an L-plater with next to zero miles on the clock:  “I walked in and this little skinny kid started chopsing at me. I thought to myself: ‘Who’s this?’

“But once you get to know him, you realise that’s Liam, that’s the way he is.

“He came straight in and put both feet under the table.

“He was actually a great team-mate, someone who was popular with the boys.

“I’d say stepping up to senior rugby a bit later than most allowed him to express himself more.

Liam brings a lot off the field with his what-you-see-is-what-you-get personality. As the old line goes, you can take the boy out of Waunarlwydd, but you can’t remove Waun from the boy.

“Sometimes, boys can be afraid of doing their own thing in the academy set-up. But Liam didn’t care when he came to the Scarlets. Of course, he was bothered about the result and how he played, but he never operated with a black cloud over him. He never had the worry of ‘am I being watched here? Am I going to get a contract? Should I play in a certain way?’

“He just used to go out on the field and do whatever he wanted.

“Sometimes, you’d be, like: ‘Crikey, where’s he off now?’ Then, just when you’d think he’d run up a blind alley, he’d beat a couple of big blokes, emerge the other side and be away.”

Williams will add balance to the Wales squad in Australia this summer, partly because of his on-pitch qualities but also because he brings a lot off the field with his what-you-see-is-what-you-get personality. As the old line goes, you can take the boy out of Waunarlwydd, but you can’t remove Waun from the boy.

Liam Williams
Liam Williams had a hugely successful period with Saracens where he was hugely popular (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rewind to his first week at Saracens after his move from the Scarlets in 2017, with the former Wales international Dom Day starting at the club at the same time. “Within a week of me and him arriving at the club, we were on a pre-season trip to Bermuda, one of the famous Saracens socials, with all the coaches and players there,” the big lock later recalled. “Sanjay had put away a few beers and went straight up to the director of rugby Mark McCall, wrapped an arm around his neck and said: ‘You don’t know what you signed when you signed me, boy. You’ve signed a bomb defuser.’”

It wasn’t boasting either. “It was just Liam,” said Day. “The thing about Saracens, they don’t try to recruit the same type of people. They want a mix of personalities. With Sanjay you had that added value. He’s just a brilliant bloke. He gave the Welsh a good reputation at the club, and everyone was devastated to see him go. From a fans and players’ point of view, he was massive there.”

Yet Injuries have meant it hasn’t always been easy for a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. There have been protracted spells of inactivity that have tested his patience and hindered his attempts to build momentum into his career.

The Sarries adventure was massive because he was playing with a lot of very good players in a different setting and benefited hugely, but, then again, he brought a lot to them, too.

Kevin George, ex-Scarlets development officer

But maybe all the time on the sidelines will have a late-career benefit in that he has been comparatively lightly played over the years and so should have a fair amount of petrol left in the tank.

Another figure from Williams’ days in west Wales, the former Scarlets development chief Kevin George, feels there’s another reason why the back-three man may go on for a while yet. “The different experiences at different clubs have allowed him to freshen himself up,” said George.

“The Sarries adventure was massive because he was playing with a lot of very good players in a different setting and benefited hugely, but, then again, he brought a lot to them, too. I think there’s an element that he’s reinvented himself on the field, while retaining the core elements of his game.

“You have to adapt in rugby because the sport changes so quickly. You look at the boy who plays wing for the Blues and the All Blacks, Mark Telea. He is more like a scrum-half with the way he picks and goes. He’s in the thick of it all the time. With his footwork, he bamboozles people around the guard and he’s strong enough to break tackles. Liam was a bit like that coming through. He would fight for every inch and was so hard to put down. To an extent, he’s still like it, while adding bits to his game.”

Liam Williams
Williams is still the down-to-earth boy from Waunarlwydd who went on to find success with the Scarlets and Wales (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images)

Williams hasn’t changed hugely away from the pitch, though.  “He is still pretty much the same boy who came through the door at Llanelli when he was a teenager,” said George.

“He’s moved on and experienced so much, but he never, ever passes you without saying hello. During all his time away, I’d see him around and he’d come over, shake hands and have a chat. He has never had airs and graces. If I asked him to sign a picture for my grandson, say, it would be done straightaway. He’s never forgotten where he’s from. He’s not that kind of guy.”

Throughout Williams’ career there has been a debate over his best position. He has proven equally reliable at full-back and wing, and with Cameron Winnett starting to emerge, Gatland picked up out wide against South Africa. There’s still an argument he’s more effective at the back, though.

“I’d see him as a No. 15 at this stage of his career,” said Davies. “To play international rugby on the wing, there’s a requirement to have a certain level of pace. We don’t know whether Liam can maintain that level.

“So I’d see him at the back.

Yesteryear’s fire breather who incurred the wrath of officials 13 times in his first 16 Tests is these days one of the Wales team’s senior statesmen.

“He’s one of the safest full-backs in the game. He reads play very well, having played across the back-three for so long, and, because he used to operate at 10, he knows what fly-halves are seeing and so he knows what to expect.

“But with all this, a lot will depend on who’s coming through.”

So much has changed in the Wales dressing room since the World Cup barely nine months ago.

But Gatland’s squad are stronger for having Willliams back involved.

Yesteryear’s fire breather who incurred the wrath of officials 13 times in his first 16 Tests is these days one of the Wales team’s senior statesmen.

It’s been quite some journey, hopefully with some way to go yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

2

Rugby league international played 'in front of a handful of people'

3

Stormers address Joseph Dweba situation as speculation mounts

4

Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

5

Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

6

The kind words Faf de Klerk said to Wales debutant Ellis Bevan

7

'That is not a memory I want to live back, I think we lost about 1000-nil didn't we?'

8

England reshuffle front row in team to face All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait

He maybe a veteran at 33, but the well-travelled full-back is still a class act and provides Wales with all-important X-Factor

FEATURE

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Giants of Irish rugby must go to the well again as a monumental Test series against the Springboks looms.

FEATURE

Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

New Zealand rugby has seen at first a trickle but now a steady flow of talent going offshore to hurt them where it counts

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 8 minutes ago
Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

With some of the players having a peak at long-term Bok ambitions in the back three (Roos, Phepsi, Hanekom, Louw etc etc) for the boks, the Boks might not have the best three in the world - but they certainly have the most consistently excellent back three who can slot in seamlessly. Exciting stuff.

1 Go to comments
M
Michele 8 minutes ago
Bloodied but unbowed Dan Cole prepares for final hurrah

Love, love, love Dan Cole. I will be so sad when he retires…I guess I should join that fan club! Thanks for the article.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

How many other tier one teams have this sort of capability (a former referee) and focus on training and development around the laws?

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 29 minutes ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

Doesn’t bode well for the future. Pretty shocked to read the NZR financial losses. I thought selling a percentage of equity was supposed to be a AB sovereign fund. By the looks of it, they’re burning through it pretty quick.

8 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 34 minutes ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

Top article again Brett. They should beat Wales and Georgia but 38% overall might be tough to beat with this squad.

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 40 minutes ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

We saw what Wales have, against a rusty Bok team that was missing many first choice players. We have not seen what Australia have, but it’s easy to make educated guesses. Schmidt is a smart and meticulous planner with a focus on precision execution. His team do not have tons of experience, nor have they had the opportunity to groove their systems and game plan. But Australia always has athletic players, with a very competitive mindset. We should expect Australia to focus on doing the basics better than Wales, and layering on a keep-control attacking strategy that targets the Wales weaknesses. That probably translates into a “keep alive” approach, with a multi-phase running attack that creates mismatches, line-breaks and space out wide. If Wales bring what they brought at Twickenham then we should expect Australia to win convincingly.

17 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 45 minutes ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

Kiwi players move North because there's more money and/or it's easier to win test caps. It doesn't happen much the other way because we don't have more money and it isn't easier to get into the All Blacks. Not for the reasons stated in the article.

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

I see Erasmus’s troops have given up on the attempt to frame Ireland as arrogant. A picture of Sam Warburton on the wall in the Loftus Road dressing room might not have the desired effect. Ireland so so silent. Three days til the real talking starts.

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
'New Zealand are smart most of the time but they weren’t smart that day'

I remember watching this game and thinking afterwards that NZ will not win the World Cup.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
How Wayne Smith's fingertips are all over New Zealand's 'Razor' blueprint

Great piece, Nick. This is a really fascinating series. I will support the AB’s against England generally, but I really like this English side. They come into NZ on a rising plane….good RWC,and that after looking very poor in the warm up games. Then the defeat of Ireland. They looked very well organised against Japan, who tried hard with their LQ game, but were swamped in the end. With a new coaching team under Razor, and key players gone forever, or overseas, I really think the AB’s are vulnerable. They won’t replace Whitelock and Retallick to any significant extent this year, I suspect, and they certainly won’t replace Mo’unga either. I am not at all confident that Beauden Barrett will stand up well to this England team, at either 10, unlikely, or at 15, more likely. and he is now in his 34th year of life. Personally, I would not select him at all in the 23. Bottom line, I fear for the AB’s. A loss in the first game, and the knives will start to be unsheathed. Hoskin’s Sotutu’s omission will be a hot topic then, I would think.

61 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
How Wayne Smith's fingertips are all over New Zealand's 'Razor' blueprint

Yeah Sotutu was good all year, those assists numbers are crazy. Certainly his workrate looks sus in that table, defensive work well off his teammate (despite both hitting same ruck %), could that be due in part to his lineout roll? Sotutu 40% dominant carry, committing extra tackles 62%. 78% ruck effectiveness on offence, 18% on D. Sititi 55% DC, 65%. 87%, 11. Ioane 35, 70. 80(much high volume that Sotutu with less minutes), 16. Earl 34, 60. 88, 24 (more technical league, easier?) Sotutu also had much high steals and turnovers than all (a fair amount more minutes too though, still higher % I’d say). Of course Sotutu was first chosen after a breakout season, so that he himself likely lost his spot to another with a breakout season doesn’t leave much room to complain. Thing they still might feel with him, is that he is probably the SRP forward equivalent of Shaun Stevenson. That lineout steal is more to do with what I had previously been saying about McMillan not giving Thompson enough prep and game time. He obviously just missread that call and threw it to the front jumper. Stern Verns style though is what we had all been crying out for Ian Foster to embrace in the All Blacks play. It was the only method in which that (2020-22) team could reliably hold the ball while gaining territory. Of course, he also shunned it. Went the other way and selected younger ball carriers and someone who could free up the backline, and we saw no more of Ardie or Samisoni eating up the easy meters. Still a missed trick I thought might return during the RWC. Hit the nail on the head with the setting for this one though, Nick! This is deja vu feeling for me.. there is something else this time as well though.. So often have we heard stories like these (from tourists/strting the year) but when it came down to it, the comparisons were always on different levels. The All Blacks are used to coming out of the blocks and blowing sides away. This very much has that feel. Then theres also the last 4 years that are there, somewhere, giving a feeling of imparting reality that makes you question if the past (history) you know was seen through rose tinted glasses. I really liked JDs begging in his last article, it hinted at it, with line like “we have never lost to Scotland”. Like really? We’ve come down to labelling our Scotland record as our ‘shinning light’ now? But we still have one! And, as I just read JDs French revolution series, this feeling goes all the way back to what, 94, when the French won both games(and then lost in atrocious conditions, again, or whatever in the following years RWC Semi-Final)? The explosive athletes have obviously gone too far one way, and I certainly hope there is a bit of subtlety to come our way soon. ALB doesn’t provide it at Int anymore, I certainly hope Havili is not asked to try his hand again at showing the way. Players like Poihipi, Plummer, Nanai-Seturo are just a call away. I miss my Smith’s and ageless Nonu in the backline. I certainly don’t want it continuing in that direction and players like AJ Lam being thought of in the midfield. Did you near choke when you heard Mils Muliaina (another in that above preferred category) say who he thought would be the playmakers?

61 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

This is actually the opposite of what NZ should do. If Ford or Fin Smith was playing then yes, you would want to target them because they orchestrate the entire attack. But Marcus will typically only get involved when England are already on the front foot, at that point it’s best to stand off him a little bit so his sidestep doesn’t make you look a fool. NZ's best bet is to target Mitchell as the team's primary playmaker, and so prevent Marcus from ever getting going.

20 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Bloodied but unbowed Dan Cole prepares for final hurrah

“Cole would need to play on and stay fit until the autumn of 2026 to have a chance of overtaking Youngs by which point he would be 39 and a half. That is a stretch.” Bad maths! He’d only need to play on until 2025, by which time he’ll be 38. I don't know if he will do it, but he’s definitely got a chance. There are some really exciting prospects at tighthead for England (Opoku-Fordjour, Sela, Harper, Fasogbon) but I don't think any of them will break into the starting 23 for another season.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

Targeting one player with another is something that happens routinely but when a flanker or other forward targets a flyhalf it often doesnt result in anything good happening and sometimes can result in an untimely card

20 Go to comments
J
Jack 3 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

Marcus got absolutely targeted by Fiji in the World Cup. Google his top lip and bandaged head. The Champions Cup is the most physical club competition in the world, he regularly gets targeted there owing to his size, skill and influence. Very happy if the ABs back row want to focus on him. Opens up space for some of England’s other rapid backs.

20 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 4 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

New Zealand has been arrogant for a long time and refuse to move with the times

8 Go to comments
j
jim 4 hours ago
'It's like an argument with your wife': Ex-Boks skipper previews Irish 'war'

I think this will be a cracker and hopefully lives up to the hype. Hopefully an intense but clean game not decided by a stupid red card on either side. Looking forward to a good game. The talking now needs to be done on the pitch. Best of luck to both sides but Éire abú

3 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 4 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

You can’t call it a “reluctance” to consider recruiting players from offshore because this is something NZ have done and continue to do for decades already. Problem is the cashed-up NH clubs also started doing it and it has reached a stage where the best PI players are getting contracted to move North before NZ can get to them. You just have to take a quick glance at the squads of the cashed-up NH clubs to see that they have already severed that historical two-way traffic flow of players from the PI nations to NZ. Fact, you will struggle to find a NH club without any PI players at the moment.

8 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

“One of the great strengths of Scotland and Ireland, is their diaspora and both the Celtic nations are brilliant at keeping tabs on who is eligible to play for them and they have cleverly and strategically recruited New Zealanders, Australians and South Africans on the promise that test caps could be – almost immediately – in the offing.” 1. Can we now have no more selective ignorant whining about NZ anf PI players 2. It doesnt say much for the local.players that they have to openly recruit foreign talent with tenuous links.

8 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

I haven't been more nervous a mid year test in Australia since the 3rd Lions test in 2013. The journey towards the Wallabies getting credibility back in their own country must start with 3 wins from 3 in July.

17 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies
Search