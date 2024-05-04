Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
41 - 12
FT
11 - 38
FT
17 - 28
FT
28 - 33
FT
56 - 7
FT
28 - 20
FT
32 - 31
FT
40 - 23
FT
20 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
10:00
Investec Champions Cup

Leinster player ratings vs Northampton | 2023/24 Champions Cup

By Ian Cameron
James Lowe of Leinster Rugby celebrates scoring his team's third try, to complete his hat-trick, during the Investec Champions Cup Semi Final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Croke Park on May 04, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leinster player ratings: How Northampton Saints stayed in this one is hard to fathom, given there was only one side in it for much of the game. Had Leinster lost this one, it will have surely gone down as one of the biggest chokes in Irish rugby history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully for the Irish side, they narrowly avoided getting egg on their collective faces.

Here’s how we rated the Leinster players.

1 Andrew Porter – 6
Didn’t have it all his own way against Trevor Davidson by any means, despite a perceived gap in class between the pair. If anything it was Leinster’s front row that were leaking penalties in the first 40. Leinster came out on top in that area by the time 80 minutes was up.

2 Dan Sheehan – 6
Sheehan’s lineout throws were improved after a few patchy weekends on that score. Often to be found lurking on the flanks but there were none of his usual heroics here.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 6
Certainly up for the fight but struggled to make headway in contact against a determined Saints’ pack. As with Porter, the scrum remains a concern for the Irish province. It was a mess, and while it may have broke even today, it’s a lottery they can’t afford to play against Toulouse or Harelquins.

4 Ross Molony – 6
Did an excellent job disrupting Saints’ lineout and remained combative throughout his time on the pitch. A canny buy for Bath and Leinster will certainly miss his durability.

5 Joe McCarthy – 7
A big game from Big Joe, even if there were a couple of turnovers into the mix. Has that Test level physicality that allows him to mix it with games’ bigger bruisers. A real bully boy in the best sense and a nightmare to play against.

6 Ryan Baird – 6
More workmanlike than spectacular from Baird – in the first half at least.  Got through plenty of rough stuff. Sparked in the second 40 minutes – the Croke Park crowd getting treated to a trademark 30-metre gallop from the blindside in the lead-up to Lowe’s third try. Running the ball laterally across Leinster’s try line on 55 minutes wasn’t a good look.

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Josh van der Flier – 7.5
An industrious outing for the openside, who was a thorn in the side for the visitors for 50 minutes, repeatedly suffocating the English side at the breakdown and on their own ball.

8 Caelan Doris – 7
Doris was an implacable presence in the back row, combining well with his fellow flankers to dominate the breakdown. His ball-carrying provided go-forward at critical times, energizing the 82,000 fans in attendance.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 8.5
Another JGP masterclass. His pass for James Lowe’s opening was world-class and his kicking game was impeccable. Not at fault for Leinster nearly fumbling this one.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
2
1
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
159
Carries
100
5
Line Breaks
6
18
Turnovers Lost
17
7
Turnovers Won
10
ADVERTISEMENT

10. Ross Byrne – 6
On point in the first half, barely putting a foot wrong and very nearly running in an intercept but for a lack of a pace. He doesn’t have that superstar quality that many expect flyhalves to possess but he’s an efficient operator. A couple of close misses with the boot kept Saints in this one however.

11. James Lowe – 8
A handy break up the right hand set the tone for Lowe, who the Saints struggled to contain all match. Deservedly got on the end of a perfectly weighted JGP pass to open Leinster’s account and crossed again minutes later. A third would follow. His kicking was bloody brilliant too.

12. Jamie Osborne – 7
A battering ram in the midfield for the men in blue, even if a couple of unforced errors blotted his copybook in Croke Park. An exciting prospect in the making.

13. Robbie Henshaw – 7
A very decent outing for Henshaw, who was a stifling presence when it came to Northampton’s midfield, who frankly struggled to string together anything that resembled an attack.

Territory

10%
38%
23%
30%
Team Logo
Team Logo
53%
Territory
48%

14. Jordan Larmour – 6
Didn’t see a huge amount of ball in the first half but brought tonnes of energy even if Lowe’s wing saw the Lions’ share of the action. Would have been nice to see him get on a ball more often.

15. Ciaran Frawley – 8
A few questionable calls early on, a 50/50 crossfield kick-pass with 4 minutes on the clock being one. His kicking was pretty much perfect after that, keeping Saints’ back three pinned back. Picking a Northampton penalty kick and landing pitchside before booting it was the sort of hyper-confident fullback flex you love to see.

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Ronan Kelleher – 6
Came on with vigour, adding fresh dynamism to the forward pack.

17 Cian Healy – 6
The lone survivor of 2011, Healy broke the record for most capped Investec Champions Cup player of all time with 111.

18 Michael Alaalatoa – 6
Solidish in the scrum after coming on for Furling on 60 minutes.

19 Jason Jenkins – 6
Good energy off the bench from the big South African, tackled hard.

20 Jack Conan – 6
Came on for Josh van der Flier, suggesting Leo Cullen wanted to add some bulk to proceedings. Got stuck in.

21 Luke McGrath – NA
Didn’t feature.

22 Harry Byrne NA
Not on long enough to rate.

23 Jimmy O’Brien – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

Related

Leinster No.8 Max Deegan to switch provinces

Ulster are poised to steam the flow of players leaving Belfast after swooping on Champions Cup semi-finalists Leinster to land Ireland back row Max Deegan on a two-year deal.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Singapore SVNS Day 1 - Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

The Breakfast Show | Episode 7

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Pacific Four Series 2024 | Canada vs USA

Japan Rugby League One | Verblitz v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster No.8 Max Deegan to switch provinces

2

'Chaos': Lawes sheds light on the social that ended 2 England careers

3

Ex-Ireland wing brands Six Nations champs 'not that good an Irish side'

4

Hacjivah Dayimani exits SA on back of Springboks snub

5

How much Toulon paid Munster for Antoine Frisch

6

Henry Slade and Exeter Chiefs smash stalemate with new deal

7

Mike Brown handed lengthy ban for 'disrespecting the authority' of official

8

Gloucester in talks with former England lock prospect

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

FEATURE

The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

The elite Irish province started their dominance in 2009 and will be desperate to put out a statement of intent against Northampton Saints

FEATURE

Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.'

The popular World Cup winner is a rags-to-riches story and he is desperate to enjoy the hand life has dealt him

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 59 minutes ago
James Lowe's frank admission after Champions Cup close shave

Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.

1 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 4 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 4 hours ago
'Total nonsense' - Nigel Owens has final say on URC's most controversial game

100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 7 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor

5 Go to comments
J
Joseph 7 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.

5 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 9 hours ago
Stuart Hogg hit with stalking charges - report

What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.

3 Go to comments
f
finn 11 hours ago
Stuart Hogg hit with stalking charges - report

guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 11 hours ago
Another low for Western Force as McKenzie-inspired Chiefs run amok

Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….

1 Go to comments
n
n 11 hours ago
Leinster vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.

6 Go to comments
S
Steve 13 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?

235 Go to comments
D
Dan 13 hours ago
'Had Feyi-Waboso stayed with us, he’d be playing for Wales by now - he should be playing for Wales.'

Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 hours ago
The post-game Ireland arrogance that left Eben Etzebeth in shock

This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!

163 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 hours ago
Ex-Ireland wing brands Six Nations champs 'not that good an Irish side'

Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.

90 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 hours ago
What the 'Cry Boks' say about the modern South African male

I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!

20 Go to comments
J
Jen 15 hours ago
Mike Brown handed lengthy ban for 'disrespecting the authority' of official

This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.

2 Go to comments
W
Wern 16 hours ago
Cobus Reinach reveals what it was really like in the ‘toughest week of his life’

*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*

3 Go to comments
I
Isaac 16 hours ago
Australians are quite right to be complaining about Samipeni Finau

except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention

30 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 17 hours ago
Bulls DoR Jake White on why he raided Sharks for Boeta Chamberlain

Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING How much Toulon paid Munster for Antoine Frisch How much Toulon are paying new signing Antoine Frisch
Search