Leinster player ratings vs Northampton | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Leinster player ratings: How Northampton Saints stayed in this one is hard to fathom, given there was only one side in it for much of the game. Had Leinster lost this one, it will have surely gone down as one of the biggest chokes in Irish rugby history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully for the Irish side, they narrowly avoided getting egg on their collective faces.

Here’s how we rated the Leinster players.

1 Andrew Porter – 6

Didn’t have it all his own way against Trevor Davidson by any means, despite a perceived gap in class between the pair. If anything it was Leinster’s front row that were leaking penalties in the first 40. Leinster came out on top in that area by the time 80 minutes was up.

2 Dan Sheehan – 6

Sheehan’s lineout throws were improved after a few patchy weekends on that score. Often to be found lurking on the flanks but there were none of his usual heroics here.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 6

Certainly up for the fight but struggled to make headway in contact against a determined Saints’ pack. As with Porter, the scrum remains a concern for the Irish province. It was a mess, and while it may have broke even today, it’s a lottery they can’t afford to play against Toulouse or Harelquins.

4 Ross Molony – 6

Did an excellent job disrupting Saints’ lineout and remained combative throughout his time on the pitch. A canny buy for Bath and Leinster will certainly miss his durability.

5 Joe McCarthy – 7

A big game from Big Joe, even if there were a couple of turnovers into the mix. Has that Test level physicality that allows him to mix it with games’ bigger bruisers. A real bully boy in the best sense and a nightmare to play against.

6 Ryan Baird – 6

More workmanlike than spectacular from Baird – in the first half at least. Got through plenty of rough stuff. Sparked in the second 40 minutes – the Croke Park crowd getting treated to a trademark 30-metre gallop from the blindside in the lead-up to Lowe’s third try. Running the ball laterally across Leinster’s try line on 55 minutes wasn’t a good look.

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Josh van der Flier – 7.5

An industrious outing for the openside, who was a thorn in the side for the visitors for 50 minutes, repeatedly suffocating the English side at the breakdown and on their own ball.

8 Caelan Doris – 7

Doris was an implacable presence in the back row, combining well with his fellow flankers to dominate the breakdown. His ball-carrying provided go-forward at critical times, energizing the 82,000 fans in attendance.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 8.5

Another JGP masterclass. His pass for James Lowe’s opening was world-class and his kicking game was impeccable. Not at fault for Leinster nearly fumbling this one.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 2 1 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 159 Carries 100 5 Line Breaks 6 18 Turnovers Lost 17 7 Turnovers Won 10

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Ross Byrne – 6

On point in the first half, barely putting a foot wrong and very nearly running in an intercept but for a lack of a pace. He doesn’t have that superstar quality that many expect flyhalves to possess but he’s an efficient operator. A couple of close misses with the boot kept Saints in this one however.

11. James Lowe – 8

A handy break up the right hand set the tone for Lowe, who the Saints struggled to contain all match. Deservedly got on the end of a perfectly weighted JGP pass to open Leinster’s account and crossed again minutes later. A third would follow. His kicking was bloody brilliant too.

12. Jamie Osborne – 7

A battering ram in the midfield for the men in blue, even if a couple of unforced errors blotted his copybook in Croke Park. An exciting prospect in the making.

13. Robbie Henshaw – 7

A very decent outing for Henshaw, who was a stifling presence when it came to Northampton’s midfield, who frankly struggled to string together anything that resembled an attack.

Territory 10% 38% 23% 30% 53% Territory 48%

14. Jordan Larmour – 6

Didn’t see a huge amount of ball in the first half but brought tonnes of energy even if Lowe’s wing saw the Lions’ share of the action. Would have been nice to see him get on a ball more often.

15. Ciaran Frawley – 8

A few questionable calls early on, a 50/50 crossfield kick-pass with 4 minutes on the clock being one. His kicking was pretty much perfect after that, keeping Saints’ back three pinned back. Picking a Northampton penalty kick and landing pitchside before booting it was the sort of hyper-confident fullback flex you love to see.

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Ronan Kelleher – 6

Came on with vigour, adding fresh dynamism to the forward pack.

17 Cian Healy – 6

The lone survivor of 2011, Healy broke the record for most capped Investec Champions Cup player of all time with 111.

18 Michael Alaalatoa – 6

Solidish in the scrum after coming on for Furling on 60 minutes.

19 Jason Jenkins – 6

Good energy off the bench from the big South African, tackled hard.

20 Jack Conan – 6

Came on for Josh van der Flier, suggesting Leo Cullen wanted to add some bulk to proceedings. Got stuck in.

21 Luke McGrath – NA

Didn’t feature.

22 Harry Byrne NA

Not on long enough to rate.

23 Jimmy O’Brien – NA

Not on long enough to rate.