Leinster name 5 returning Ireland players in XV for Dragons

Leinster are set to field a formidable lineup against the Dragons RFC in Round 4 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Sunday at Rodney Parade, with head coach Leo Cullen naming five returning Ireland Rugby World Cup players in the squad.

Dan Sheehan will lead the team for the first time, anchoring a side featuring the firepower of Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.

Ciarán Frawley assumes the full-back position, while Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien, both veterans of the recent Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final, take their places on the wings.

In the midfield, Jamie Osborne and Charlie Ngatai provide stability, with the experienced Ross Byrne returning at fly-half. The scrum-half duties will be handled by Leinster Academy’s Ben Murphy, making his starting debut.

Up front, the front row is composed of Jack Boyle, Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson. Sheehan, a Lansdowne FC club man, captains the side, marking his first appearance in Leinster blue this season.

The second row sees the return of Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins and they’re joined in the back row by Ryan Baird, Will Connors and James Culhane.

On the bench, Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa eyes his 50th Leinster cap as a replacement.

LEINSTER TEAM:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Ben Murphy

1. Jack Boyle

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Lee Barron

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Max Deegan

20. Scott Penny

21. Cormac Foley

22. Harry Byrne

23. Rob Russell