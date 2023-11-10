Leinster name 5 returning Ireland players in XV for Dragons
Leinster are set to field a formidable lineup against the Dragons RFC in Round 4 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Sunday at Rodney Parade, with head coach Leo Cullen naming five returning Ireland Rugby World Cup players in the squad.
Dan Sheehan will lead the team for the first time, anchoring a side featuring the firepower of Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.
Ciarán Frawley assumes the full-back position, while Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien, both veterans of the recent Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final, take their places on the wings.
In the midfield, Jamie Osborne and Charlie Ngatai provide stability, with the experienced Ross Byrne returning at fly-half. The scrum-half duties will be handled by Leinster Academy’s Ben Murphy, making his starting debut.
Up front, the front row is composed of Jack Boyle, Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson. Sheehan, a Lansdowne FC club man, captains the side, marking his first appearance in Leinster blue this season.
The second row sees the return of Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins and they’re joined in the back row by Ryan Baird, Will Connors and James Culhane.
On the bench, Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa eyes his 50th Leinster cap as a replacement.
LEINSTER TEAM:
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Charlie Ngatai
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Ross Byrne
9. Ben Murphy
1. Jack Boyle
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Jason Jenkins
6. Ryan Baird
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Lee Barron
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Max Deegan
20. Scott Penny
21. Cormac Foley
22. Harry Byrne
23. Rob Russell
Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔Go to comments
France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourneyGo to comments