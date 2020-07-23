6:52am, 23 July 2020

Steve Borthwick’s busy recruitment drive as the new Leicester head coach has continued, the Gallagher Premiership club unveiling the signing of South African back row Jasper Wiese who most recently played for the Guinness PRO14 Cheetahs.

Speaking about the addition of the 24-year-old, Tigers director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website: “Jasper adds a versatile option for us in the back row. He’s a tough, aggressive player and one we feel will fit in well at Tigers and work strongly alongside our current crop of back rowers in the pack.

“We have some exciting young back rowers working their way up the ranks at the club and Jasper’s addition will only help to improve them as well as heightening competition among them and fellow senior players, including our new additions in Cyle (Brink) and Luke (Wallace). It’s an exciting time here at Tigers and Jasper is another promising addition we will welcome to the group in the summer.”

Wiese, the older brother of recent Sale signing Cobus, joined the Currie Cup Free State Cheetahs, debuting in 2016 before spending a season with Griffons prior to his promotion to the PRO14 squad where he made his debut away to Connacht.

“Leicester is a world-class club,” said Wiese about his transfer. “The move is right for me at this time and after speaking with the coaches, I felt assured in my position and excited by what I was told would be expected of me.

“I have to bring everything to the table and I have to work hard, that was very clear to me after speaking to Steve and Geordan… my game is built around physicality, ball carrying and defence.

“I want to be known for what I did on the field but also remembered what I bring off the field to the club. Everybody wants to be world-class and the structures are in place at Tigers for everyone to become that.”

Wiese will link-up with Leicester Tigers at the conclusion of his contractual obligations with the Cheetahs.

