First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 18 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 42 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments
The Rugby Championship

Jones admits he's still searching for best team after axing 3 Wallabies

By Rugby365
Australia's rugby head coach Eddie Jones (C) leaves after a team photo prior to a training session in Sydney on July 14, 2023, ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Argentina. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian coach Eddie Jones admitted that his flailing team are “massive underdogs” against a “red hot” New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne next Saturday.

However, he made it clear that his main goal is to find a ‘winning combination’ for the World Cup in France in September and October.

Jones made some radical changes this past week.

He dropped fullback Tom Wright from his squad, following the losses to South Africa and Argentina – with Andrew Kellaway and Jordan Petaia in the mix to wear the No.15 jersey.

Utility back Reece Hodge and back row forward Pete Samu were also selection casualties.

“We need to improve the team,” Jones told an online media briefing from the team’s base in Brisbane, adding: “We are looking to improve the team.

“We haven’t been good enough in the first two games.

“I’m still searching for what our best team is, that’s quite obvious,” Jones said.

“I’ve only had the players for a short time and I need to find out what our best combinations are so Kellaway and Petaia are definitely options at No.15 and both have trained there this week.”

He made it clear that his main focus is ‘getting the team ready for the World Cup’ in France in September and October.

“These games, as important as they are and certainly against New Zealand and the Bledisloe Cup we treat them with the utmost importance.

“[However,] I’ve got to find out who the best 33 is for Australia and this is part of the process.”

He noted that the team lacked alignment in defence and attack around the breakdown against Argentina.

“That’s part of the issues we’ve got at the moment,” he said.

“It’s an understanding issue – understanding what we need, what decisions need to be made by the players.”

Search