'It’s not healthy': Fiji chair to hold talks to fix internal rift

Fiji Rugby Union interim chairperson Peter Mazey is to hold talks with double Olympic gold medallist Jerry Tuwai and Fiji Sevens head coach Ben Gollings in a bid to end what has become an unhealthy personal battle in the build up to the Paris Olympics.

The Fiji Times reports that Mazey has just returned from his leave in New Zealand and was getting up to speed with the issue surrounding Tuwai and Gollings, which blew up in the media and social media.

Tuwai has been told by Gollings he needs to play in warm up tournaments to return to the squad, however, the playmaker has responded by stating that the head coach role is more than the former England star “can handle.”

Mazey said all the FRU trustees would meet with both Tuwai and coach Gollings, adding: “It’s not healthy for the men to have this. The men have already come to us and said give us a chance so, the trustees want to get together with Ben [Gollings] and Jerry [Tuwai] and talk things over. Jerry is still employed by Fiji Rugby, he has never been unemployed.

“It’s sad. I’m a great fan of Jerry and we’ve been good mates. I’ve already written to Ben Gollings stating that I would like all of us to get together, maybe we can have a press conference to get things cleared up.

“What’s happening now is not the right way to go, Jerry has done a lot for the country, he has done a lot for rugby 7s and that’s why we are using him for the women. We want that gold medal for the women, they haven’t got it yet but they’re close. We are keen on getting that and Jerry is helping.”

The Fiji Sevens have stepped up training for the HSBC SVNS Perth tournament in Australia from January 26-28.