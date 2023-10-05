Select Edition

7 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
Ireland
15:00
7 Oct 23
Scotland
Rugby World Cup

Andy Farrell names imposing Ireland team for Scotland decider

By Grant Constable
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: James Lowe of Ireland sings the national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Head coach Andy Farrell has named his the Ireland team that will take on Scotland in the crucial Pool B decider on Saturday, 7 October at the Stade de France.

With multiple permutations at play, a loss for Ireland – with no losing bonus point – will mean a shock exit from the tournament before the quarter finals. A win, and Ireland will likely face New Zealand in the next round.

Peter O’Mahony is poised to make history, set to earn his 100th cap, joining an elite group of just 10 Irish players to achieve such a feat.

Iain Henderson comes into the second row for James Ryan, who drops to the bench, and Dan Sheehan takes over at hooker from Ronan Kelleher.

Back-row Jack Conan is fit to take his place on the bench and could make his first appearance of RWC 2023.

IRELAND TEAM TO PLAY SCOTLAND

15. Hugo Keenan (34)
14. Mack Hansen (19)
13. Garry Ringrose (55)
12. Bundee Aki (50)
11. James Lowe (24)
10. Johnny Sexton (c)(116)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (28)

1. Andrew Porter (57)
2. Dan Sheehan (19)
3. Tadhg Furlong (70)
4. Tadhg Beirne (44)
5. Iain Henderson (77)
6. Peter O’Mahony (99)
7. Josh van der Flier (55)
8. Caelan Doris (34)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (24)
17. David Kilcoyne (54)
18. Finlay Bealham (34)
19. James Ryan (58)
20. Jack Conan (39)
21. Conor Murray (110)
22. Jack Crowley (8)
23. Stuart McCloskey (14).

 

