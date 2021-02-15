7:25am, 15 February 2021

Sam Warburton has selected his British and Irish Lions team of the week following the second round of Six Nations fixtures, and it’s flooded with Ireland players despite Andy Farrell’s team losing back-to-back games in the Six Nations. Ireland were beaten 15-13 at home to France yesterday, following an opening round 21-16 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

That hasn’t stopped Warburton from picking a number of Irish players in his Lions team of the week, selecting a total of six players from Farrell’s team. Warburton also selected four players from England, three from Wales, and only two from Scotland.

Warburton gave the nod to Finn Russell at full-back following Scotland’s 25-24 defeat to Wales in Edinburgh on Saturday. On the wings, the former Lions and Wales captain opted for the in-form Louis Rees-Zammit, who scored two tries against the Scots, and England’s Anthony Watson, who also dotted down twice in the 41-18 win over Italy.

Round two ?

@vodafoneuk & @vodafoneireland ambassador @samwarburton_ has chosen his Lions XV from the weekend’s action ? Agree/disagree? Download the App, choose yours and share on social using #UniteThePride #LionsWatch — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) February 15, 2021

Warburton went for an all-Irish centre partnership of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, with Scotland’s Finn Russell at out-half alongside Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Two English players make the cut in Warburton’s front row, with Wales prop Wyn Jones joining Luke Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Sinckler.

There’s another all-Irish combination in the second-row, where Warburton picks Iain Henderson alongside Tadhg Beirne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The backrow sees Ireland’s Rhys Ruddock selected with England’s Tom Curry and Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau.