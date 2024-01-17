Immanuel Feyi-Waboso one of seven uncapped players picked for England
Exeter Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been selected by England head coach Steve Borthwick for the Guinness Six Nations.
The 21-year-old Cardiff-born winger is one of seven uncapped players selected, in what is a new-look squad after the World Cup last year.
The back row duo of Harlequins’ Chandler Cunningham-South and Exeter Chiefs’ New Zealand-born Ethan Roots are the only two uncapped players in the pack. Harlequins’ centre Oscar Beard and Sale Sharks winger Tom Roebuck join Feyi-Waboso as the uncapped backs, as well as Northampton Saints duo Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall.
Smith and Dingwall are two of seven Saints players who have been rewarded for their fine season so far, where they sit at the top of the Gallagher Premiership and are unbeaten in the Investec Champions Cup. Injured Northampton captain Lewis Ludlam has missed out, however.
In Owen Farrell’s absence, Jamie George has been chosen to captain the side, who Borthwick described as “quietly influential.”
“When I asked Jamie to be captain for this forthcoming series,” Borthwick said. “I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country. I am delighted that he has accepted the role.
“Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now. With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards, whilst building strong relationships with the people around him. This, together with his previous experiences of captaining Saracens and The British & Irish Lions, leave him well-placed to lead the team.”
After being named captain, George said: “Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm.
“I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that. I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.
“I believe I’m at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.
“I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.
“The squad is in a great place to build off some really strong performances at the Rugby World Cup and I look forward to getting started and welcoming some new faces to camp.”
There are plenty of recalls in the squad for previously capped players, with Henry Slade headlining the list after missing the World Cup. Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has also returned to the fold after earning his last cap in the 2019 World Cup final.
George Martin, Anthony Watson, Jack van Poortvliet, Raffi Quirke and Manu Tuilagi are all excluded from the squad, but are in camp to rehab injuries. Bath No8 Alfie Barbeary is another notable exclusion, although he has a disciplinary hearing later today for two yellow cards he received against Racing 92 on Sunday in the Champions Cup. Joe Cokanasiga is another resurgent Bath player who was tipped to make the cut, but has been overlooked.
There is still no room in the back row for former Top 14 player of the season Zach Mercer after he missed out on selection for the World Cup squad, while the experienced duo of No8 Billy Vunipola and tighthead Kyle Sinckler have been omitted after featuring at the World Cup. Sinckler will remain at Bristol Bears alongside his teammate Max Malins.
England get their Six Nations started with a trip to Rome to take on Italy on February 3.
England’s 36-player squad
Forwards
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)
Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)
Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)
Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)
Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)
Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)
Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)
Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)
Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)
Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)
Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)
Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)
Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)
Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)
Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)
Backs
Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)
Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)
Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)
Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)
Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)
Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)
Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)
Comments on RugbyPass
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.1 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.1 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.3 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕3 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?30 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby10 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author, like many recently, seem to be discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition is class into the International arena. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged that but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain, but here he’s seemingly trying to kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad by losing the RWC Final. No, you can’t blaim that on Richie, Ben!30 Go to comments
GOAT 123 Go to comments
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help1 Go to comments
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.2 Go to comments
nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw4 Go to comments
Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.10 Go to comments
The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵3 Go to comments
Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.30 Go to comments
Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.4 Go to comments
He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.10 Go to comments