England's Jamie George signs first hybrid contract with Saracens
England hooker Jamie George has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens, extending his time with the Gallagher Premiership champions to 2026.
The 33-year-old, who has been named England captain for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, has also been offered an enhanced EPS contract by the RFU, in what is the first hybrid contract to be signed by an England international.
Another 24 players are expected to follow George in signing a hybrid contract, including his Saracens teammate Maro Itoje.
George has made 282 appearances for Saracens since making his debut in 2009, and has earned 85 England caps in that time and a further three caps for the British & Irish Lions. This new deal will take his time with the club to over two decades.
“I’m ecstatic to be staying here for another couple of years, it’s so pleasing for me,” he said after signing his new deal.
“In my mind I always wanted to stay, I’ve grown up here, have been here for a long time and am excited by what is next.
“This whole organisation is based around people, and I’m excited by the people that we have here for the future. It’s an exciting time to be here, I can’t stress enough that my motivation is as high as ever.
“I’ve had some amazing times here and have enjoyed every part of it. My best mates are here and we all can’t wait see what the future brings.”
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Jamie lives and breathes Saracens and is a true leader in every sense of the word.
“He is an incredibly popular member of the group and he continues to show how important he is to this club with his performances week in week out.
“Jamie sets the standards for us and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying.”
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
