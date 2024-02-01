'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV
On the eve of the Guinness Six Nations, former British & Irish Lion Austin Healey and Ireland legend Peter Stringer has selected their 2025 Lions XV over a year early.
Peter Stringer: 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadgh Furlong
I’m going to be biased and go for an Irish front row: Porter, Sheehan and Furlong. Furlong certainly has to play his way in, in terms of that form. A couple of years ago he was unbelievable. Looking at it now, I think the combination of those three in that scrum and the dynamism of Dan Sheehan has been phenomenal, and just the power of the other two guys. So I’ll go with those three.
Austin Healey: 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadgh Furlong
I too am going to be biased, and I’ve gone for the same front row! My middle name is Sean. That’s the Irish in me!
SECOND ROW
Healey: 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Maro Itoje
I’ve gone for McCarthy and Itoje. I think people will think, ‘Hold on a sec, he could have some of the other second rows around’. But when Itoje’s on his game and I think when he’s in the Lions shirt… He’s had a bit of an illness, he’s claimed, over the previous couple of seasons. McCarthy we spoke about earlier – he is going to be one hell of a player. He’s so young and so talented. And that’s a tough position. There’s load of strength there. Thankfully you asked me to do this before we did this call because it is so hard to select.
Stringer: Tadhg Beirne, 5. Maro Itoje
I couldn’t argue with that. I picked Itoje and I picked Tadhg Beirne in the second row. Just looking at the combination of the back row, you could easily have had McCarthy in there as second row, but I just went with Tadhg Beirne. The more I watch him up close and see the detail of how effective he is in that second-row position, I think he’s phenomenal.
BACK ROW
Stringer: 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Caelan Dorris
Back row I’ve gone for Lawes, I’ve gone for Caelan Dorris at No.8 and I’ve gone for Ben Earl at open-side. Just looking at Van der Flier when he’s come back since the World Cup, he’s been a bit off the boil. You could put O’Mahony in there. But Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl during the World Cup – for me they were just phenomenal. And Caelan Dorris at No.8 is absolute star at the moment and for the foreseeable future.
Healey: 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Dorris
Well, that’s a ridiculous selection to be honest. I’ve gone for Courtney Lawes at 6, bringing him out of retirement from international rugby. I’ve gone for Dorris at 8 and Van der Flier at 7. Obviously we should be on the selection panel. It would be very, very quick and we could go straight to the pub! I think Van der Flier over Ben Earl. I’d bring Ben Earl off the bench as impact. And also you have to think about who you’re playing against. I wouldn’t potentially have picked that team if I wasn’t playing against Australia.
HALF BACKS
Healy: 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 10. Finn Russell
Gibson-Park and Finn Russell. It’s easy. I say easy, it’s probably going to be Owen Farrell because you’ve got to pick his son. Otherwise, Christmas Day is going to be an absolute nightmare for the next couple of decades, isn’t it? I think Farrell will be there some place. But the Lions needs to be exciting this time. I think it’s been boring the last few trips to watch as a fan, and if you want excitement, you want Finn Russell. And if you’ve got Finn Russell you want the ball in his hands quickly, and Gibson-Park is the best at that.
Stringer: 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 10. Finn Russell
Easy, easy, easy. I’d go with the same. Gibson-Park, since he’s come into that Irish side, massively impressed by him. Everything he does, his energy, his work rate, the way he reads the game, controlling tempo, knows when to go, his vision. And also with Finn, I think he’s that kind of maverick, but he’s she’s shown a lot of maturity in the last number of months.
Every time I’ve seen him play for Bath recently, Spencer and Finn Russell, the half-backs have just controlled things. The top half-back pairing for me in the Premiership at the moment. And I’ve just been really impressed with, not only that kind of control of the game that he has, but also defensively just getting stuck in is something that you wouldn’t have expected from him in the past. He doesn’t shy away from anything coming down his channel. He’s been putting his body on the line, which is something that you need to do as an international 10 and potentially a Lion as well in that position. So it was easy for me.
CENTRES
Healey: 12. Robbie Henshaw, 13. Ollie Lawrence
I’ve gone for Henshaw and Lawrence. Again, there’s loads of people, you could have picked Ringrose in there in the 13 shirt. I just think Lawrence, he’s so young still, he’s just getting better and better and stronger and stronger. You put him in with good players around him, this season playing with Finn Russell, he’s really excelled. You put Henshaw next to him as well, he’s going to go a stage further. You’ve got a good back three outside that I think it brings the best out of. I think he could potentially be world class. You need a big guy in the midfield. I did think about picking Aki. I just think Henshaw is better for the Lions.
Stringer: 12. Bundee Aki, 13. Ollie Lawrence
I’d go with Lawrence in there definitely as well. He was a guy I saw at Worcester early on and is an unbelievable talent, seeing him up close and what he’s done. I know he’s struggling with a bit of an injury at the moment, but I picked Aki and Lawrence in the centre. Aki massively impressed me in the World Cup. He’s a guy who kind of comes in and out of form a small bit, but for big games he’s always produced. He’s been Ireland’s go-to guy for the last number of years, Ireland’s stand out player in the World Cup. Again, you could go with Henshaw. Henshaw has been struggling with a bit of injury, but two quality guys which are Aki and Lawrence for me.
BACK THREE
Healey: 11. James Lowe, 14. Tommy Freeman, 15. Marcus Smith
I think we’ve only had two disagreements so far, but I think this might lead to one more here. The back three I’ve gone for Lowe on the left wing. You have to have him in the team. He’s a great finisher, but also you’ve got his boot, which is just phenomenal. Freeman on the right wing, who I think is going to be this season’s bolter in the Six Nations as well and will bolt for further forward if he keeps progressing. And then at full back, I’ve gone for Marcus Smith, just to take a little bit of the pressure off Russell in the game and, if he’s on the same wavelength as him, those two in combination could just be dynamite in that back line. But at full back, it’s so difficult.
Stringer: 11. James Lowe, 14. Duhan van der Merwe, 15. Hugo Keenan
Yeah, I disagree. I’ve gone with Lowe, I’ve gone for of Gone for Duhon van der Merwe and I’ve gone for Hugo Keenan. Hugo Keenan, for me, is one of the first guys on the teamsheet. Seeing how he operates, backfield coverage, under the high ball, this guy never makes a mistake. Going forward, coming from a Sevens background, also has that ability to step in as first receiver. I think when a game opens up and you’ve got the likes of Finn Russell and Hugo Keenan alternating between sides. This guy just has this ability to take guys on, draw guys and put guys into space. So for me, he’s that other playmaker. Not too much disagreement, Aus, but I think we could have picked another XV there and they could do equally as good a job.
HONOURABLE MENTIONS
Healey: I didn’t pick Van Der Merwe because of his defensive qualities. He often gets done for one try a game. And the Lions, particularly in Australia on the tours that I’ve been on, have always come down to one defining moment. Whether that’s Jonny Wilkinson throwing an intercept pass to Joe Roff or Nathan Gray knocking out Richard Hill with his elbow, which no Australian seemed to see. You need to have a tight defence first and foremost, and that’s why I went for Lowe over Van Der Merwe.
But there’s no Welsh players in that team. So, I can only apologise, but this could be the first Lions team ever in history that hasn’t had a Welsh guy in the starting 15.
Rowlands maybe in the second row, but it’s so competitive in the second row. In the back row, who else could you have? Tommy Reffell, maybe, if you want a jackaler in the team? But Van der Flier does that, Ben Earl does that. It is so hard to get in this Lions squad because the Irish side is so strong. It’s never, ever been this strong.
Austin Healey’s Lions XV:
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Maro Itoje
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
9. Jamieson Gibson-Park
10. Finn Russell
11. James Lowe
12. Robbie Henshaw
13. Ollie Lawrence
14. Tommy Freeman
15. Marcus Smith
Peter Stringer’s Lions XV:
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Maro Itoje
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Ben Earl
8. Caelan Doris
9. Jamieson Gibson-Park
10. Finn Russell
11. James Lowe
12. Bundee Aki
13. Ollie Lawrence
14. Duhan van der Merwe
15. Hugo Keenan
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments