George Horne returns as Glasgow prepare for historic clash
Scotland scrum-half George Horne returns from injury as Glasgow bid to revive their Investec Champions Cup campaign in a first-ever meeting with Aviron Bayonnais on Friday.
The 28-year-old missed last week’s demoralising defeat by Northampton in their opening group match, but is back for the match in France and will form a half-back pairing with Ross Thompson, who makes his first start of the season at stand-off.
Centre Sione Tuipulotu – one of 10 internationals in the starting XV – will captain the side in the ongoing absence of injured skipper Kyle Steyn, while George Turner starts at hooker and veteran lock Richie Gray drops to the bench. Back-rower Matt Fagerson misses out with a face injury.
Head coach Franco Smith expects a tough test in south-west France as his side, who made a strong start to the United Rugby Championship campaign, bid to bounce back from successive defeats.
“Bayonne will provide a strong test for us,” he told the Warriors website. “They dug deep to earn a draw with Munster last weekend and will want to put on a performance for their supporters in their first-ever home match in the Investec Champions Cup.
“As with all clubs, eight matches in a row leaves its mark on a squad, so it is important to keep the squad fresh while also putting out the team that we believe is best placed to challenge the opposition we face each week.
“We have spoken all season about this club being on a journey to become a great squad, and we have always known that squad depth will be important across both the URC and in Europe.
“We are excited to see everyone contribute tomorrow night.”
Comments
Latest Comments
> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.Go to comments
Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as wellGo to comments