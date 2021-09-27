Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Four examples of the 50:22 in action from the Prem, URC and Top14

By Ian Cameron
There are been a number of 50:22 kicks in the URC, Premiership and the Top 14

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The new 50:22 Law variation which is now on global trial across all of rugby union’s major leagues is starting to be deployed by professional teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the 55:22 law, a team will retain the lineout throw if they kick the ball into touch inside the opposition 22m from inside their own half provided that the ball is not kicked directly into touch. The halfway line is deemed to be “inside their own half”. The ball may not be touched by any player.

This 50:22 law trial is intended to create space, encouraging defending players to drop out of the defensive line in order to prevent their opponents from kicking for touch, reducing the impact of defensive line speed.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Yet while the Law is designed to create more space, until defences adjust, in the short term it could see more lineout maul drives resulting in tries, a scoring mechanism that hardly lends itself to entertaining rugby and which already dominates the game more than most would like. Within the current Law framework, attacking lineouts are incredibly difficult to defend and have become an attacking weapon favoured by the sport’s most successful teams.

To quote retired referee Nigel Owens: “If it works out the way we’re hoping it does, it’s going to benefit the game because you’re going to need another guy back to cover those touchlines in the 22 and that means there’s one less guy in the defence, so hopefully that will open up space for attacking rugby. What you don’t want is that teams will rely on just kick and kick and kick to get that possession in the 22. It’s going to be very interesting to see how that pans out in the nitty-gritty of tournaments and must-win games.”

In the last few weeks, there have a number of great examples of teams’ using the law to good effect. Worcester Warriors Owen Williams was one of the first in the Premiership to bag one, with this effort against London Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the URC, Cardiff scored off a brilliant 50:22 kick from Hallam Amos, but again the try for Liam Belcher was as a result of a lineout maul drive.

Back in the Gallagher Premiership, Harlequins star Louis Lyanagh perfectly executed a 50:22 against Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park, turning a defending set inside his own half into an attacking one moments later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biarritz’s Brett Herron also landed this beach against Racing in the Top 14.

Though it was relatively successfully used in Super Rugby at the start of the year, it will be fascinating to see how the Law pans out in the northern hemisphere, where sides more heavily rely on tactical kicking. Former Leinster fullback Rob Kearney kicked a beaut against the Rebels for the Western Force way back in March.

As ever, it may be a case of the law of unintended consequences. While the law is designed to free up space for attacking players, it clearly rewards kicking inside one’s own half. As ever, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown The All Blacks are one of the few sides in world rugby that thrive with the favourites tag. Gregor Paul Can today’s Springboks replicate the feats of yesteryear? The Springboks have bounced back from defeats in the past, but does the current side have what it takes? Jamie Wall TJ Perenara returns to the All Blacks hot seat Aaron Smith's ongoing absence from the All Blacks grants TJ Perenara the chance to reaffirm his standing. Gregor Paul A Test of conviction South Africa must ignore their mounting detractors and stick to their style to have any hope of beating the All Blacks. Jon Cardinelli Samisoni Taukei’aho brings pure power to the All Blacks front row Analysis: The All Blacks' newest hooker is making waves both around the park and in the engine room. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Four examples of the 50:22 in action from the Prem, URC and Top14

Search