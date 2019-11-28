  • LIVE
Montpellier MON 30 Gloucester GLO 27
Sale SAL 25 La Rochelle ROC 15
Northampton NOR 36 Leicester LEI 13
Exeter EXE 38 Wasps WAS 3
Worcester WOR 20 Sale SAL 13
Bath BAT 12 Saracens SAR 25
Ospreys SWA 13 Cheetahs CHE 18
Glasgow GLA 10 Leinster LEI 23
Connacht CON 24 Kings KIN 12
Dragons GWE 12 Zebre ZEB 39
Benetton BEN 28 Cardiff CAR 31
Ulster ULS 29 Scarlets SCA 5
Munster MUN 16 Edinburgh EDI 18
Bath BAT Clermont CLE Fri
6 Dec
2:45pm
Lyon LYO Benetton BEN Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Northampton NOR Leinster LEI Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Ulster ULS Harlequins HAR Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
La Rochelle ROC Glasgow GLA Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
Ospreys OSP Racing 92 RAC Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Munster MUN Saracens SAR Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Bristol BRI London Irish LON Sun
1 Dec
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Gloucester GLO Sun
1 Dec
10:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Goode steps out of retirement

Back

Footage has been released of Andy Goode's hugely anticipated return to rugby

Rugby legend Andy Goode has made his much-anticipated return to the field of play, lacing up his boots for a full 80-minutes on the weekend – all in aid of charity.

The RugbyPass columnist played 40 minutes apiece for two teams, both of whom were representing the police service at a charity match held at Maidenhead RFC.

The game was in memory of PC Andrew Harper, a police officer who was killed while attending a burglary earlier this year.

Despite having played his final professional match in 2017, the literal and figurative colossus bestrode the pitch as if he had never left, rolling the back the years in a barnstorming if not entirely athletic display.

Capped 17 times by England and a veteran of a multitude of English, French and South African clubs, Goode’s abilities did not appear to have waned, with the 39-year-old turning in a star performance either side of halftime.

His work on the ball that stood out – pin-point passing, kicking and game management wowing the healthy Maidenhead crowd in attendance, who were duly awarded for having braved a cold Saturday evening to catch the cult hero working his magic.

Defence did prove a considerable ‘work on’ for the girthy playmaker, who failed to complete a single tackle despite ten attempts.

All proceeds raised went to Car of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity supporting families of police officers who have lost their lives while on duty. If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please visit justgiving.com

