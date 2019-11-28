Footage has been released of Andy Goode's hugely anticipated return to rugby

28 November, 1:56pm

Rugby legend Andy Goode has made his much-anticipated return to the field of play, lacing up his boots for a full 80-minutes on the weekend – all in aid of charity.

The RugbyPass columnist played 40 minutes apiece for two teams, both of whom were representing the police service at a charity match held at Maidenhead RFC.

The game was in memory of PC Andrew Harper, a police officer who was killed while attending a burglary earlier this year.

Despite having played his final professional match in 2017, the literal and figurative colossus bestrode the pitch as if he had never left, rolling the back the years in a barnstorming if not entirely athletic display.

Capped 17 times by England and a veteran of a multitude of English, French and South African clubs, Goode’s abilities did not appear to have waned, with the 39-year-old turning in a star performance either side of halftime.

His work on the ball that stood out – pin-point passing, kicking and game management wowing the healthy Maidenhead crowd in attendance, who were duly awarded for having braved a cold Saturday evening to catch the cult hero working his magic.

Defence did prove a considerable ‘work on’ for the girthy playmaker, who failed to complete a single tackle despite ten attempts.

Please come down to @maidsrfc on Wednesday 20th November for the memorial game I’m coming out of retirement for in memory of PC Andrew Harper. @TVStagsRFC v @XixRfc ko is 18.30. All money raised is going to @UK_COPS so please share this video & donate at https://t.co/TOIv2pJyfg pic.twitter.com/AS8aCvp2PE — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) November 16, 2019

All proceeds raised went to Car of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity supporting families of police officers who have lost their lives while on duty. If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please visit justgiving.com

Former England captain has revealed what it was like to captain the team under Eddie Jones.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.