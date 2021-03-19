9:51am, 19 March 2021

The EPCR have admitted that they are continuing the review the feasibility of staging the final of the European competition in Marseille, the chosen venue for the 2021 tournament.

The governing body say that they will be issuing a final decision on the matter on Friday, April 2nd, prior to kick-off of the knockout stages that weekend.

A statement reads: “As part of its planning for the conclusion of the 2020/21 European club season, and with the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, EPCR would like to update stakeholders with regard to the 2021 Finals Weekend.

“Discussions are ongoing between EPCR, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Olympique de Marseille and local and regional authorities to continually assess the feasibility of staging the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup finals in Marseille on 21/22 May in the context of the ever-evolving global crisis and subject to official advice, with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials and the wider rugby community in mind.

“Recognising the investment of time and money made by fans and a wide range of other stakeholders, a decision will be made shortly as to the viability of Marseille as a venue for the Finals Weekend and this will be communicated before the tournament knockout stages which start on Friday, 2 April.”

Exeter Chiefs will continue the defence of their Heineken Champions Cup title when they host Lyon at Sandy Park on Saturday, April 3, following the announcement of the exact dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage in the round of 16 of the 2020/21 tournament.

On the same day, Thomond Park will be the venue for the eagerly-awaited confrontation between European heavyweights Munster (who will lose the retiring CJ Stander at the end of the season) and Toulouse, while last season’s defeated finalists Racing 92 will take on Edinburgh at Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, April 4.

Also on the same Sunday, last season’s Challenge Cup winners, Bristol Bears will be in action against Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Chaban-Delmas with Scarlets flying the flag for the Welsh regions against Sale Sharks at Parc y Scarlets.