Investec Champions Cup

England referee gets 'South Africa vs France' Champions Cup clash

Toulouse's Romain Ntamack dives over to score against the Sharks in April 2023 (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

A team of all-English officials headed up by referee Luke Pearce have been appointed to take charge of the attractive ‘South Africa vs France’ Investec Champions Cup round three meeting between the Sharks and Toulouse.

With the respective 2024 Challenge Cup and Champions Cup champions facing off in Durban on January 11 with XVs likely to feature numerous Springboks and Les Bleus internationals, Pearce will be supported at Kings Park by assistant referees Adam Leal and Hamish Grant and TMO Stuart Terheege.

Other round three Champions Cup highlights include England’s Karl Dickson kicking off the weekend with Glasgow versus Racing 92 in Scotland on January 10, Ireland’s Eoghan Cross making his tournament refereeing debut with Stade Francais versus Northampton in Paris the following day, while Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli has been appointed for the La Rochelle versus Leinster game on the Sunday.

Video Spacer

Nick Mallett questions SA teams Champions Cup participation

Video Spacer

Nick Mallett questions SA teams Champions Cup participation

Challenge Cup highlights include Aimee Barrett-Theron becoming the first-ever South African female referee in an EPCR competition when she brings the curtain down on round three with Dragons vs Pau.

EPCR also confirmed that the following four World Rugby global law trials will be implemented for rounds three and four:

  • 60-second conversion limit to align with penalties and improve game pace, which will be managed by a shot clock (where possible);
  • 30-second set up for lineouts will match time for scrums, reducing downtime – which will be managed on-field by the match officials;
  • Play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight;
  • Scrum-half protection during scrums, rucks and mauls.

Click here for the match official appointments for round three of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

Three Springboks, three All Blacks named in L’Equipe's Best XV 2024

Voted by fans of the French daily sports newspaper, the XV also has three Irish players along with a six-strong France representation headed up by Antoine Dupont.

N
Nickers 59 minutes ago
Springboks dominate my team of 2024 – Andy Goode

If it came to a team actually taking the field I don't think Jordan has been so good that he demands selection in literally any position just to get him on the field. I thought he had a very inconsistent season for the ABs, with some great things done but also made a huge number of unforced errors. He is in this team on 2023 reputation.

7 Go to comments
G
GP 59 minutes ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

We will see.

191 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Three Springboks, three All Blacks named in L’Equipe's Best XV 2024

This team should be called the "2023 Form and Reputation with a French Bias XV"

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Three Springboks, three All Blacks named in L’Equipe's Best XV 2024

Gotta love the French. Nearly half the team is French including a fullback at 10. :D

2 Go to comments
S
SK 3 hours ago
The future of rugby: Sale and Leinster mount the case for the defence

I think the argument behind the future of Rugby and defence vs attack is a pertinent one but also misses a big point. Rugby is a game about momentum and big swings of momentum makes games entertaining. You get and lose momentum in a few ways. You kick a 50-22 after defending for multiple phases (huge momentum swing), you get two penalties in a row thanks to bad opposition discipline allowing you to peel of large meters, you maintain large amounts of territory and possession tiring opponents out, you get a penalty from the set piece, a yellow or red card etc. The laws in the past years that have made the biggest impact has addressed stale games where no team can seize the momentum. The 50-22 has been a raging success as it allows huge momentum swings. The interpretations around ruck time and changes there to favour the team in possession has allowed sides like Ireland to wear teams down with possession-based play and maintain and build momentum. The Dupont law (which killed momentum) and now the reversing of it has had a huge impact and now the access interpretation of the laws around kick chases which forces teams and players to allow access to the catcher is set to make a big impact and everyone loves it because it allows a contest on the catch and more importantly could lead to huge swings in momentum. The worst laws have failed to allow teams to seize momentum. When rugby allowed teams to pass the ball back into the 22 and clear it was clearly a bad law as it allowed nobody to build momentum. Clearly the laws that changed several penalty offences around ruck and set piece to free kicks was aimed at speeding up the game but was a poor law because it killed momentum as teams would infringe regularly without major consequences from penalties and also it did not reward the team that made a big play to win possession from a penalizable offence. In the modern game you can win matches in many ways. You can dominate possession and territory like Ireland or play off counterattack and turnovers like France. You can dominate with the set piece and seize momentum that way like SA, or stifle teams with momentum killing defence. You can run strike moves off first and second phase and score in the blink of an eye like NZ. Every team with every style has a chance. World cup finals are all about ensuring that your opponent cannot seize momentum. Every team is so afraid to make mistakes that give away momentum that they play conservatively until they no longer can afford to. The game favours no style and no type of play and thats why the big 4 teams are so closely matched. In the end it all comes down to execution and the team that executes better wins. For my mind that is a well balanced game and it is on the right track.

24 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Who could have any problem with Ardie Savea repping Samoa in future? He was born in Wellington but his parents are both Samoan, so what's the problem?

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Ofc.


There has always been a lot of circulation between the PIs and NZ, more so than any other country.


I always remember the shock up here when guys like the Bachops, Bunce and Tuigamala effortlessly swapped Samoa for the ABs or vice versa back in the day. Nothing like that had ever happened up here at the time.


I don't see it is any more immoral for that to happen than for FB to represent Scotland now. They are all multi qualified after all.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

The better correlation for someone like Tupou in this instance is he isn't playing to potential because he's playing for a nation he doesn't really care much about.


A huge and unjustified reach JW. TT made it clear he chose Aussie over NZ because he felt more at home there...

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Good point Fran.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Do you mean 'Jacko' JW?🙃🤣

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Really??🤣

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

I mentioned elsewhere to you that maybe Burke didnt back himself to beat the next lot as reality is he is chasing positions OS that may not be available for a few years yet.

It's a hard one to assess but I'd say FB is starting from slightly further back in England than he was in NZ. Finn Russell is still near the top of his game and England has a logjam at 10 atm.

191 Go to comments
M
Mitch 4 hours ago
The future of rugby: Sale and Leinster mount the case for the defence

I fancy the French to win the 6 Nations this year too. Dupont back, Ireland under a caretaker and not playing as well as not playing as we'd expect over the previous few years.


The IRFU would have had a big say in Nienaber getting the job of senior coach at Leinster, knowing full well that the team which forms the nucleus of the Ireland team will play very differently to the way Andy Farrell has Ireland playing. Fascinating times ahead for Ireland and Leinster.

24 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

But then, on the other hand, it makes it challenging for developing nations to develop, e.g. how can Georgia compete on the global stage when likes of Scotland can block their ability to access comps like the six nations when it is probably unjustified based upon the actual playing strength of the two nations.

Now this is a really great point GS.


Hopefully the nations league when it happens, and global season will be the answer to that one, because Georgia will be able to play in a top comp without going to the 6N committe with begging bowl in hand.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Sounds like you've lost your nerve JW.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Guys like JGP and Lowe def improved because they were in high-class comps like the Champions Cup, and coached to improve their weaknesses. JGP was the sub 9 at Leinster for the first three years before becoming #1.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

It isn't picking a nations like picking sweets from the shop JW.


With residency moving to 5 years most will qual via grandparentage, but that will also be qualified by the need to access a competitive league. So the outliers you suggest will remain just that.


It's quite legit for Fergus to bring England and Scotland into his thinking when he still has a very reall poss of playing for the ABs. He will learn stuff at Sarries he could not learn at home and it will make him a better 10 whoever he chooses - or do you not believe that?

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Thanks Pag and good to have you here.


Form the global POV New Zealand is a great player resource, so providing the qual's are right it's good to see more NZ player getting that international exposure now. It enriches the game even if it means NZ's hold is weaknened!


One of the interesting aspects is how players can be made to feel 'Scottish' or Irish' etc so quickly after committing. Room for a psych study there!

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

True they weren't first choices and IIRC JGP was on the Canes bench behind TJP.


But all three have def maximized their potential in Ireland in a way they would not have been able to do had they stayed at home, so I think that's great for rugby as a whole.


Ireland and Scotland did very well at exploiting the 3 year residency qual loophole at the time, but I feel 5 years is about right.

191 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

That would be a book to buy HHT. I think my memory of BB as a 10 was always tainted by watching him struggle v Wales in Cardiff around 2014 IIRC.


The ABs only got untracked when Colin Slade came on and BB moved to 15.

191 Go to comments
Search