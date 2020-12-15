10:51am, 15 December 2020

Danny Cipriani has said that he is “excited for the challenges ahead” after leaving Gloucester with immediate effect on Tuesday. The fly-half posted a message on Twitter and Instagram saying he had “mixed emotions” about deciding to leave Kingsholm.

He wrote: “After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one.”

This announcement came the day after RugbyPass revealed Adam Hastings, the Scotland out-half, would be joining Gloucester from Glasgow at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Gloucester suffered a humbling 55-10 loss to Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend, a defeat the 33-year-old Cipriani was not involved in after the Cherry and Whites began their new Premiership campaign with just one win in three outings.

Having joined Gloucester in 2018, the 16-cap England international went on to win the Rugby Players Association players’ player of the year in 2019.

Despite his good form for Gloucester, Cipriani was unable to work his way back into the England team. His last cap came in 2018 while he was released from the training squad prior to the 2019 World Cup. With his Test career all but over, there will be plenty of interest for the maverick fly-half from abroad and there could be lucrative deals in both France and Japan.

There is plenty more high-class rugby in the fly-half, which is why he may be relishing the challenges that lie ahead with a new club. This is yet another interesting turn in Cipriani’s colourful career, which has seen him play in England for Wasps in two separate stints, Sale Sharks, Gloucester, as well as the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.