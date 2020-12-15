9:15am, 15 December 2020

Danny Cipriani has left Gloucester with immediate effect the day after RugbyPass first revealed that Adam Hastings is set to join the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season. RugbyPass reported on Monday evening that Hastings, the Glasgow out-half who was injured in Scotland’s recent Six Nations win in Wales, is eager to play in the Premiership again and has opted for a switch to Kingsholm despite being offered a substantial new deal by Warriors.

That development – which has since been confirmed as official by Gloucester – has had consequences with the club confirming on Tuesday afternoon that Cipriani, the Premiership’s players player of the year for 2018/19, had dramatically quit the club with immediate effect after posting a message on Twitter.

A statement from the Premiership outfit read: “Gloucester would like to announce that Danny Cipriani has left the club with immediate effect. Having joined the Cherry and Whites in 2018 Cipriani, now 33, went on to score 128 points in 44 appearances for the club.”

It added that Cipriani was keen to express his gratitude for his time at Gloucester. “After much deliberation, I have decided to leave Gloucester with the love, support and blessing of my coach and friend George Skivington. Whilst I’m sad to be leaving such a great club I know the club is in safe hands for the future under George’s leadership.”

Commenting on Cipriani’s departure, Skivington added: “Danny has been playing at the top of his game for over a decade now, his reputation in the game is undisputed. It has been a pleasure to have been a part of Danny’s career at Gloucester and I wish him well for his next challenge.”

EXCLUSIVE: Hastings will become the latest Scotland star to leave Glasgow Warriors – @JLyall93 ??? with the scoophttps://t.co/9Chqq6tibX — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 14, 2020

The statement concluded: “Gloucester would like to place on record our appreciation for Danny’s contribution during his time with us. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours.” Minutes later, Gloucester then confirmed the arrival of Hastings, who came through the Bath academy before joining Warriors, for the 2021/22 season.

Skivington said: “We are really pleased to welcome Adam to Gloucester for next season. He has matured as a player impeccably over the last couple of years and developed into a top international fly-half. The most exciting part for us is that he’s still got plenty of room for development as well.

“He’s now built up a considerable amount of domestic and international experience which will prove invaluable to the squad. With Adam, Lloyd (Evans) and George (Barton) coming through as well, it’s an area in our squad that we believe has a huge amount of promise in the immediate, but also long-term future.”

Hastings added: “I’m really looking forward to linking up with Gloucester next season. The vision that George and Alex (Brown) presented to me was an opportunity too good to turn down, and I’m eager to play my part in a bright future for the club.”

After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one ? pic.twitter.com/wAstWaTr14 — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) December 15, 2020