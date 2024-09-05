Coventry's talent ID pipeline proves finishing school for Prem talent

Despite being in charge for under three years and still being under 40, Coventry Rugby head coach Alex Rae already has an outstanding track record in spotting raw talent in lower levels of the English club game and with the help of his coaching team polishing it into something close to the finished article.

In addition to Premiership centres Will Rigg and Will Wand, Tongan World Cup fly-half Pat Pellegrini plus flankers Josh Bainbridge and Tom Dodd have all in the last three years taken the express train from a variety of rugby backwaters to the bright lights via Cov’s finishing school.

And with a new season just around the corner, could it just be that the next cab off the rank is already warming its engine during pre-season training at the Butts Park Arena?

In Coventry’s case their midfield has this year undergone a major overhaul. This began when Exeter-bound Rigg and Lucas Titherington opted to leave the club early in 2024 and continued with the summer departures of Ollie Betteridge and Wand, who has joined Rigg in making the step to the Premiership with Leicester.

Tom Hitchcock’s February arrival from Ealing quickly proved an inspired move and the former London Irish centre has since been joined at the BPA by Nottingham’s Daf Tiueti, ex-Worcester midfielder Oli Morris and the versatile Jake Henry on a season-long loan from Edinburgh.

As with almost all of Rea’s signings, this quartet all have age on their side and loads of potential – and Cov’s boss confirmed that he is extremely happy with how things have worked out.

“In Riggy and Wandy we have lost a couple of good players,” he said.

“But if I’m honest I think we’re now in a better position overall as we have four good centres instead of two who were stand-out plus two back-ups.

“We now have four talented players all of whom could start and that gives us a lot more strength in depth.

Alex Rae – Credit: John Coles

“I think we’re also in a very similar situation with wingers which gives us more competition for places and a better balance to the backline.

Seeing new signings appear in your club’s jersey for the first time is always one of the most exciting aspects of a new rugby season.

The anticipation created by new partnerships and the potential that new faces also enhance the performance of those alongside them is something to speed the passing of rugby-free summer months.

And when these signings are fresh from the university scene and often late developers who missed the Premiership sausage machine aged 15 but are bursting with talent and ambition, that anticipation is all the greater for both fans and – as Rae confirms – coaches.

“Tom Hitchcock and Will Rigg were two stand-out centres in BUCS in the same year and we spoke to them both at that time,” Cov’s boss remembers.

Tom Hitchcock – Credit: John Coles

“We went with Riggy and Tom ended up going to London Irish but sometimes it’s funny how things work out and when Tom came back on the radar after Riggy went to Exeter bringing him here seemed a logical thing to do.

“Daf Tiueti also came from the same BUCS background. He was a bit of a late bloomer and having now had a year in the Championship with Nottingham he has had chance to find his feet. He’s one that has got me really excited in training already – he is very talented and has a nice way about him.

“Steff Davies, who also looks very talented as a full back, has come through the same route.

“Maybe it’s a bit easier for backs to emerge quickly from university rugby whereas forwards need another couple of years – especially in the front five – as we’ve seen with Eliot Salt who also came from Cardiff Met and is now making good strides as a tight-head.”

Local product Rae is a naturally modest man who is clearly reluctant to blow his own trumpet – or that of coaches Gordon Ross, James Scaysbrook and recent recruit Steve Boden.

However, he does reluctantly admit that they have got a few things right over three seasons during which his club finished as cup runners-up before twice being third in the Championship.

“Talent is talent whatever level it is playing at and we seem to be good at replacing people who get opportunities to play at a higher level with other players who go on to be equally as effective,” he acknowledged.

“A big part of that is about how they fit in our environment and I’m pleased to say we haven’t had very many disruptors or idiots. I don’t mind characters as long as it’s always team first and they’re pulling in the same direction.

“Over the last few years we’ve had a few waifs and strays who just needed a rugby home and once they’ve found one here they’ve fitted in really well.”

Pre-season action at the Butts Park Arena: September 13th (7.30pm kick off) Coventry Rugby v Chinnor

This games is included in season membership packages – tickets are also available via this link: https://www.coventryrugby.co.uk/tickets/

Season memberships at Coventry Rugby are available via this link: https://www.coventryrugby.co.uk/membership/

