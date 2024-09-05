Select Edition

Exeter ChiefsLeicester

Coventry's talent ID pipeline proves finishing school for Prem talent

By Paul Smith
Steff Davies versus Moseley Credit: John Coles

Despite being in charge for under three years and still being under 40, Coventry Rugby head coach Alex Rae already has an outstanding track record in spotting raw talent in lower levels of the English club game and with the help of his coaching team polishing it into something close to the finished article.

In addition to Premiership centres Will Rigg and Will Wand, Tongan World Cup fly-half Pat Pellegrini plus flankers Josh Bainbridge and Tom Dodd have all in the last three years taken the express train from a variety of rugby backwaters to the bright lights via Cov’s finishing school.

And with a new season just around the corner, could it just be that the next cab off the rank is already warming its engine during pre-season training at the Butts Park Arena?

In Coventry’s case their midfield has this year undergone a major overhaul. This began when Exeter-bound Rigg and Lucas Titherington opted to leave the club early in 2024 and continued with the summer departures of Ollie Betteridge and Wand, who has joined Rigg in making the step to the Premiership with Leicester.

Tom Hitchcock’s February arrival from Ealing quickly proved an inspired move and the former London Irish centre has since been joined at the BPA by Nottingham’s Daf Tiueti, ex-Worcester midfielder Oli Morris and the versatile Jake Henry on a season-long loan from Edinburgh.

As with almost all of Rea’s signings, this quartet all have age on their side and loads of potential – and Cov’s boss confirmed that he is extremely happy with how things have worked out.

“In Riggy and Wandy we have lost a couple of good players,” he said.

“But if I’m honest I think we’re now in a better position overall as we have four good centres instead of two who were stand-out plus two back-ups.

“We now have four talented players all of whom could start and that gives us a lot more strength in depth.

Coventry
Alex Rae – Credit: John Coles

“I think we’re also in a very similar situation with wingers which gives us more competition for places and a better balance to the backline.

Seeing new signings appear in your club’s jersey for the first time is always one of the most exciting aspects of a new rugby season.

The anticipation created by new partnerships and the potential that new faces also enhance the performance of those alongside them is something to speed the passing of rugby-free summer months.

And when these signings are fresh from the university scene and often late developers who missed the Premiership sausage machine aged 15 but are bursting with talent and ambition, that anticipation is all the greater for both fans and – as Rae confirms – coaches.

“Tom Hitchcock and Will Rigg were two stand-out centres in BUCS in the same year and we spoke to them both at that time,” Cov’s boss remembers.

Coventry
Tom Hitchcock – Credit: John Coles

“We went with Riggy and Tom ended up going to London Irish but sometimes it’s funny how things work out and when Tom came back on the radar after Riggy went to Exeter bringing him here seemed a logical thing to do.

“Daf Tiueti also came from the same BUCS background. He was a bit of a late bloomer and having now had a year in the Championship with Nottingham he has had chance to find his feet. He’s one that has got me really excited in training already – he is very talented and has a nice way about him.

“Steff Davies, who also looks very talented as a full back, has come through the same route.

“Maybe it’s a bit easier for backs to emerge quickly from university rugby whereas forwards need another couple of years – especially in the front five – as we’ve seen with Eliot Salt who also came from Cardiff Met and is now making good strides as a tight-head.”

Local product Rae is a naturally modest man who is clearly reluctant to blow his own trumpet – or that of coaches Gordon Ross, James Scaysbrook and recent recruit Steve Boden.

However, he does reluctantly admit that they have got a few things right over three seasons during which his club finished as cup runners-up before twice being third in the Championship.

“Talent is talent whatever level it is playing at and we seem to be good at replacing people who get opportunities to play at a higher level with other players who go on to be equally as effective,” he acknowledged.

“A big part of that is about how they fit in our environment and I’m pleased to say we haven’t had very many disruptors or idiots. I don’t mind characters as long as it’s always team first and they’re pulling in the same direction.

“Over the last few years we’ve had a few waifs and strays who just needed a rugby home and once they’ve found one here they’ve fitted in really well.”

Pre-season action at the Butts Park Arena: September 13th (7.30pm kick off) Coventry Rugby v Chinnor

This games is included in season membership packages – tickets are also available via this link: https://www.coventryrugby.co.uk/tickets/

Season memberships at Coventry Rugby are available via this link: https://www.coventryrugby.co.uk/membership/

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 10 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 15 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 19 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 25 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 26 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 27 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 33 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 42 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 46 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
