Champions Cup: What happened to French domination?
Two French clubs top the statistics at the halfway point of the pool phase of the Investec Champions Cup, but the remaining two weekends leading into the round of 16 may answer the vexing question of what has become of that country’s anticipated domination of Europe.
Toulouse are the most prolific winners of the elite competition and in the eyes of many they are the favourites to dethrone their countrymen LaRochelle, who have usurped them in the past two seasons by becoming champions for the sixth time.
That is based on the ease with which they’ve won their games so far – they inflicted the biggest defeat on Cardiff that the Welsh team has suffered in nearly two decades and then went to the Stoop in London where they sounded an ominous warning with a 47-19 win over Harlequins.
The big win over Cardiff was maybe expected, the margin of victory away to Harlequins not so much.
In the process Toulouse have scored the most tries so far in the competition, 14, as well as the most points (99). Some of their other game statistics make as chilling reading to the other teams in the competition – they top the lineout success at 100 percent, metres made at 1235, clean breaks at 41. They are third in the ball carrying stakes with 259 carries.
But then, as we saw at the recent Rugby World Cup in France, not everything is always equal when a competition is divided into pools or groups that may not all be equal in strength and competitiveness. And that can certainly be suggested of the other French club that boasts a 100 percent record and tops their group – Bordeaux Begles are assumed to be on the rise after filling their boots against Connacht and Bristol Bears.
South Africans might get a better idea of what kind of achievement that is when the Vodacom Bulls, who thrashed Connacht at Loftus earlier in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship season, clash with Bristol on Saturday afternoon. And then the Bulls get their chance to test Bordeaux when they host the French team the following weekend at Loftus, a venue where the Bulls have not lost in the Champions Cup.
But perhaps the more telling point about Bordeaux and their unexpected statement is what they have been doing in their own league, the Top 14.
They are second in that league and are on a seven match winning streak in all competitions going into Sunday’s game against Saracens, a clash which evokes that old sports writing headline cliche of “moment of truth”.
If they can do to Saracens what they’ve done to the other teams in the Champions Cup, and if their smattering of top quality internationals such as Damian Penaud, Louis Beille-Barry and Matthieu Jalibert continue to run riot against Owen Farrell’s men, then they have arrived and can be considered serious contenders.
They have the second highest number of tries and points behind Toulouse.
But what of the other French teams? A look at the records turned in so far by the three leagues represented in the Champions Cup makes sobering reading for France – the French teams have played 16 games across the competition, and won just five.
The URC teams, after a tough start in week one, recovered slightly, as the Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith predicted they would, in the second round. The cross-hemisphere competition teams have six wins in 16 starts with one draw.
That draw was Munster’s home game against Bayonne, a result that has left the URC champions a bit behind the eight-ball and desperately needing to win Saturday’s away game against Toulon, one of many clashes this weekend that can compete for the title of plum fixture.
Munster followed up the draw by losing to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park so they face an uphill battle to get into the round of 16.
The Chiefs are one of four English Premiership teams that is unbeaten in the competition after two rounds, which some see as an indication that the loss of some clubs because of financial difficulties as condensed the strength of English club rugby.
That will be put to the test this weekend, not least by the two South African teams, with the DHL Stormers hosting the Sale Sharks just after the Bulls have visited Bristol, but also by Bayonne’s visit to unbeaten Northampton Saints. URC challengers Glasgow Warriors will be out to make a point away against the Chiefs.
Bordeaux and Lyon occupy the top two spots in Pool 1 and Toulouse head Pool 2, with the highly regarded French teams that have become a talking point through non-performance being LaRochelle and Siya Kolisi’s new club Racing 92, plus to an extent Stade Francais, who occupy the foot of the log in the highly competitive Pool 4 that features Leinster, Leicester Tigers, the Sale Sharks, the Stormers and the reigning champions.
Stade Francais host the Stormers in their last game but by then they could be out of it as they face a tough task away in Dublin against Leinster on Saturday night. The French teams tend to change focus when they are no longer in contention for a trophy, mostly because the promotion/relegation situation in France is so brutal, which could be part of the answer as to why the French have not dominated.
Leinster, narrowly beaten in the past two finals, are the other unbeaten side in the competition and have made a strong start to their latest challenge for what will be their fifth European title that began with their away win over their nemesis of the last two seasons, LaRochelle.
So which is the plum game of the weekend? There are plenty of really big match-ups if you look at team pedigree, and in that regard Racing’s visit to Bath to play a team that is soaring under the coaching of former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan on Sunday looks like one that shouldn’t be missed.
But given where defeat will leave them, LaRochelle’s home game against the Tigers has even more significance for the competition, the Stormers can’t afford to lose in Cape Town, Munster go to France on a knock-out footing, and Ulster can show that their recent one point win over Leinster was no fluke by subjecting Toulouse to a proper test at the Kingspan Stadium.
The four top teams in each pool go through to the Champions Cup round of 16 while the fifth placed team drops to the round of 16 phase of the EPCR Challenge Cup, so there should be interest in developments at the top from the lower tier competition too.
Certainly if LaRochelle find themselves in the Challenge Cup they will fancy their chances of winning it, and Munster too if they don’t make it.
Not that anything is cut and dried as yet, and the competition is only halfway through the pool phase. By Sunday night it will all be a lot clearer though.
Weekend Investec Champions Cup fixtures
Friday
Northampton Saints v Bayonne (22.00)
Saturday
Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors (15.00)
Lyon v Connacht (15.00)
Bristol Bears v Bulls (17.15)
Toulon v Munster (17.15)
DHL Stormers v Sale Sharks (19.30)
Leinster v Stade Francais (19.30)
Ulster v Toulouse (22.00)
Cardiff Rugby v Harlequins (22.00)
Sunday
Bath v Racing 92 (15.00)
La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers (17.15)
Bordeaux Begles v Saracens (19.30)
EPCR Challenge Cup
Friday
Newcastle v Benetton (22.00)
Ospreys v Perpignan (22.00)
Saturday
Hollywoodbets Sharks v Oyonnax (15.00)
Clermont Auvergne v Scarlets (15.00)
Castres v Black Lion (17.15)
Zebre v Dragons (17.15)
Edinburgh v Gloucester (19.30)
Montpellier v Emirates Lions (22.00)
Sunday
Toyota Cheetahs v Pau (15.00)
Comments on RugbyPass
Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.1 Go to comments
SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.2 Go to comments
A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.2 Go to comments
Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.4 Go to comments
So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust20 Go to comments
Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.2 Go to comments
The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?4 Go to comments
thank god2 Go to comments
this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?2 Go to comments
Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.1 Go to comments
A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?1 Go to comments
Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.20 Go to comments
Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .11 Go to comments
I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?4 Go to comments
I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.2 Go to comments
Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???6 Go to comments
As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.13 Go to comments
The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.2 Go to comments
The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.20 Go to comments
At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.6 Go to comments