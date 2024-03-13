Brumbies name unchanged backline for clash with Highlanders in Dunedin

Looking to make it two wins on the trot in Super Rugby Pacific, coach Stephen Larkham has named an unchanged backline ahead of the Brumbies’ clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Ryan Lonergan will partner Wallaby Noah Lolesio in the halves, while Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau will combine in the midfield.

Speedsters Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead will line up on the left and right wings respectively, while former NRL playmaker Tom Wright will run out in the No. 15 jersey once again.

But then there’s the forwards, and there have been some changes. Wallaby Blake Schoupp and Billy Pollard join Sosefo Kautai in the front row.

Cadeyrn Neville has been named for his first start of the 2024 season, with the towering lock set to join Nick Frost in the second row. Neville has been out of action since suffering a facial injury in the Brumbies’ defeat to the Chiefs in Super Round.

Joining Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini in the backrow is Jahrome Brown. Brown has been promoted into the First XV for his start.

Moving onto the bench, there’s plenty of experience there. Wallabies Lachlan Lonergan and James Slipper will both come off the pine, while Rhys Van Nek is another player to watch out for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darcy Swain and Rory Scott will don the No. 19 and 20 jumpers, while former LA Giltinis and NSW Waratahs halfback Harrison Goddard will look to make an impact.

The final two players in the Brumbies’ matchday 23 are Declan Meredith and Oliver Sapsford.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 30 25 First try wins 80% Home team wins 40%

After returning to winning ways with a hard-fought win over the Western Force in Round Three, the Brumbies will look to keep the good times rolling against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

This match is scheduled to get underway at 2:35 pm AEDT on Saturday.

Brumbies team to take on Highlanders

Blake Schoupp Billy Pollard Sosefo Kautai Nick Frost Cadeyrn Neville Tom Hooper Jahrome Brown Rob Valetini Ryan Lonergan (c) Noah Lolesio Corey Toole Tamati Tua Len Ikitau Andy Muirhead Tom Wright

Replacements

Lachlan Lonergan James Slipper Rhys Van Nek Darcy Swain Rory Scott Harrison Goddard Declan Meredith Oliver Sapsford