Crusaders reveal Scott Barrett injury, name team to face top dog Hurricanes

The Crusaders are reeling after suffering their third straight loss to start the Super Rugby Pacific season and will be without their captain Scott Barrett for six weeks thanks to a fractured finger.

The injury list for the team already includes All Blacks Tamaiti Williams, Ethan Blackadder, and Braydon Ennor in addition to absences from Codie Taylor, Fergus Burke and Leigh Halfpenny. Will Jordan was ruled out of the season entirely.

There were plenty of potential changes new coach Rob Penney could make, with promising youngsters fighting for promotion and experienced All Blacks capable of moving around as the team continues to deal with the injuries.

A familiar front row in George Bower, George Bell and Fletcher Newell will be put to the test against a powerful Hurricanes unit at scrum time, backed up by Quinten Strange and Zach Gallagher in the second row.

The loose forwards feature young Dominic Gardiner, tackle machine Tom Christie and one-time All Black Cullen Grace.

Willi Heinz returns to the starting unit at halfback, partnering with Riley Hohepa who steps in for his first Crusaders start.

Penney will be looking to David Havili to bring composure to what has been an uncharacteristically shaky backline, with the All Black named at 12 inside new import Levi Aumua.

The back three sees Macca Springer, Sevu Reece and Chay Fihaki bring finishing prowess out wide.

There’s no sign of recent signing Johnny McNiccholl just yet, but the Welsh international fullback has touched down in Christchurch ahead of the team’s first home game of the season on Friday night.

Crusaders team to face Hurricanes

George bower George Bell Fletcher Newell Quinten Strange Zach Gallagher Dominic Gardiner Tom Christie Cullen Grace Willie Heinz Riley Hohepa Macca Springer David Havili Levi Aumua Sevu Reece Chay Fihaki

Reserves

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tahlor Cahill

21. Mitch Drummond

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod