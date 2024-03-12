Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Jordie who? Reds are the real deal
The Chiefs were stunned in Brisbane by the Reds, the Blues were done by the Canes in Wellington and the Crusaders rough start continued in Fiji.
Just one undefeated side remains in the Hurricanes after three rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, while only the Crusaders and Western Force are yet to register a win.
The team of the week is dominated by Hurricanes and Reds players who produced in their respective wins over the two title favourites.
15 Ruben Love (Hurricanes)
For the second week in a row the Hurricanes No 15 won selection after a sublime showing against the Blues. It wasn’t just the three try assists, Love’s complete game was excellent. His first try assist highlighted his work rate. After leaping up to grab Brett Cameron’s chip kick, Love was able to reload for the very next phase despite being at the bottom of the ruck. That hustle resulted in the final pass, a cutout ball to Josh Moorby, for the score.
The stat sheet won’t show his try-saver on Stephen Perofeta either, ripping the ball loose a metre from the line to force a key stop in the first half. As he has done all season, Love closes on the last man better than any fullback in New Zealand. He shut down Mark Tele’a with speed from the backfield late in the first half, Kini Naholo then pounced and forced a holding on penalty.
14 Selestino Ravutaumada (Fijian Drua)
The Fijian Drua wing is also in the team for the second week running. The 24-year-old is a weapon for the Drua who proved to be more than a handful for the Crusaders. He finished with three line breaks on 11 carries, seven defenders beaten while clocking up 108 running metres. His try in the first half was top tier finishing, receiving a long ball from halfback Frank Lomani he beat Chay Fihaki one-on-one, cut back inside two more and crashed over. When the Drua need a spark, it’s Ravutaumada who finds it.
Honourable mention: Josh Moorby (Hurricanes), Suliasi Vunivalu (Reds), Mark Tele’a (Blues), Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders)
13 Izaia Perese (Waratahs)
The returning Waratahs centre was the lynchpin of their attack against the Highlanders, receiving plenty of carries on first phase. The Wallaby showed his class with regular post-contact metres and by breaking tackles. Perese was at his best in the first half logging up 50 running metres, including a gem of a try combining with Mark Nawaqanitawase. The No 13 bounced outside Sam Gilbert, drew in Jona Nareki and put his winger away with a nice touch before backing up inside and snatching the chip kick between multiple Highlanders defenders.
Honourable mention: Josh Flook (Reds)
12 Riley Higgins (Hurricanes)
Hurricanes management will be smiling ear-to-ear after Higgins performance in the absence of Jordie Barrett. The young No 12 was monstrous against the Blues with a breakout performance. He forced three turnovers on defence, finished a breakaway try with a turn of pace, carried strongly and cleaned well. He had the audacity to put a goose on star All Black centre Rieko Ioane coming out of his own 22. Higgins held off Ioane with one hand and pushed a backhand flick with the other to free Moorby down a tightrope. Moments later he shut down a Blues’ break by crunching his opposite Harry Plummer and dislodged the ball. In the second half he held up Mark Tele’a on first phase for a collapsed maul turnover with three other Canes defenders.
Honourable mention: Sam Gilbert (Highlanders), Isaac Henry (Reds)
11 Kini Naholo (Hurricanes)
The destructive Hurricanes wing produced a game-changing play with the match in the balance during the second half. He picked up a loose ball and turned a would-be net loss into a try, busting through a handful of Blues’ defenders up the middle into the backfield before setting up Higgins. It was such a dynamic piece of individualism that turned nothing into something much more, building a 29-14 buffer for the Hurricanes that they ultimately needed. The younger Naholo also scored one himself earlier, a regulation finish with a wide open line, but it was his strong carrying that impressed the most.
10 Brett Cameron (Hurricanes)
There is no debate which backline was firing on all cylinders this week, and Cameron was an underrated part of the machine that tore the Blues apart. He outplayed Perofeta by a wide margin, controlling the game with his kicking game. He didn’t overplay his hand but had some nice touches getting the ball towards Love on the edge who was finishing with three assists. His goal kicking was critical in building a 24-7 lead that put too much pressure on the Blues. Considering most were out wide, Cameron was exceptional off the tee.
Honourable mentions: Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (Drua), Tom Lynagh (Reds), Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)
9 Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)
The All Blacks halfback continued to warm into the season after a double last week in the extra time win over the Reds. He was electric against the Blues, demonstrating the running threat around the ruck with eight defenders beaten on 13 carries.
He caught the Blues napping a minute into the second half and produced an unbelievable burst, trucking over the top of Stephen Perofeta. Instead of pushing a 50-50 he took the ball to ground and the Hurricanes scored on the next phase through Naholo. Added eight tackles in defence and came off late in the game as TJ Perenara made his return.
8 Harry Wilson (Reds)
The Reds No 8 is going to be back into the Wallabies with form like Saturday night’s. Wilson was the go-forward option for the Reds’ attack, taking 20 carries. It was his short side play to set up McReight’s try that showed incredible vision and execution. Firstly, to track to the short side, run a decoy line and let the ball sail across his face to Vunivalu, and secondly the quick touch and basketball pass to his openside on the inside. A lot of work but less than two seconds with the ball. It was a try with three Reds’ stars hunting together and concocting something on the fly. On defence he completed a double-double with 11 tackles to add to his 20 carries. It was Wilson in a dominant two-man tackle on Damian McKenzie which sealed the win on the final possession.
7 Fraser McReight (Reds)
The superlatives for McReight are running out. The Reds openside produced another golden performance that caused the Chiefs headaches all night. He was overworked in defence, pilfering nearly everything, but he was wily enough to pull back when the referee said to. He slowed down a ton of ball and required multiple cleaners at most rucks but kept a clean sheet when it came to penalties conceded. He was able to produce two more turnovers, one crucially right on half-time that led to three points straight back after McKenzie had kicked a penalty. His try combining with Wilson was brilliant and he finished with 20 tackles. A masterful showing.
6 Josh Kemeny (Rebels)
The Rebels blindside was a reliable performer in the win over Moana Pasifika, logging a game-high 14 tackles in defence at a 100 per cent completion rate. He added a turnover while helped anchor the Rebels’ lineout with the second most takes with six. The Rebels set-piece operated at 94 per cent, an A+ showing by the Melbourne pack.
5 Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs)
In a losing side Tupou Vaa’i was impressive with an industrious performance. The reliable jumper finished with five takes, the Chiefs top target. He had three turnovers won, two of them at the breakdown, while he finished with 12 tackles and 14 carries. He gave away a couple of penalties but overall it was a strong showing against a quality side.
Honourable mention: Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Rebels)
4 Nick Frost (Brumbies)
Another pivotal performance from the lock that helped the Brumbies squeak a win in Canberra over the Force. He completed a team-high 13 tackles, added a ruck turnover, and had the second most lineout takes alongside blindside Tom Hooper, who also had a strong day out. Frost added a line break too.
Honourable mention: Ryan Smith (Reds)
3 Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes)
The world-class tighthead produced a dominant display against an inexperienced Blues front row. From the first shove the Hurricanes had the ascendency and never really let up. The Blues starting front rowers gave up five penalties in part due to Lomax’s strength. The Canes pack had the Blues number. Lomax finished with nine tackles in his 59 minutes on the park.
2 Matt Faessler (Reds)
The Reds hooker has been a key piece to the impressive start by the Queenslanders this year. The rake has been the beneficiary on the end of a strong rolling maul that again profited against the Chiefs. More importantly it’s been his throwing that keeps the Reds’ lineout humming, running at 94 per cent against the Chiefs, while the Reds’ scrum started to overpower the Chiefs in the second half. He finished with 11 tackles and 10 carries to cap off a busy evening in the hard-earned 25-19 win.
1 Peni Ravai (Reds)
The Fijian international was forced into the game a couple minutes before half and played exceptionally well after costing the side last week with a couple of late handling errors. He was into everything, making tackles, clearing rucks and fuelled a dominant Reds’ scrum. The Chiefs could not get a stable set-piece on their own ball with a ton of resets, while after a key defensive stop in the 64th minute they were shoved off the ball for a crucial exit penalty, which again occurred in the 72nd minute.
Comments on RugbyPass
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!22 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.1 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.22 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.22 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.22 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease22 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.22 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now22 Go to comments
If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.2 Go to comments
The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor2 Go to comments
Pretty gruelling schedule1 Go to comments
Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.2 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world 🌎 cup 🗑️6 Go to comments
Does anyone know what this was about yet?12 Go to comments
Finally. Something balanced about this English Team and result. Firstly, carries and post-contact metres gained. After everything that’s been said about England’s poor attack. Ireland’s defence was poor. And it was shaky in moments against Wales. Scotland take note. Secondly, Scotland played well against England. They are a good side in what is a tighter 6N than anyone thought. Scotland can beat Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. Serious question. Since before and after the World Cup - what has Ireland shown us that is new? It seems to me as though Ireland thought they’d win the 6N applying the same templates they took to the World Cup. As if teams haven’t and wouldn’t figure out how to stop their attack. They have. As beautiful as Irelands attack is - in the two games they have lost (NZ and now England) it has been like watching a beautiful hummingbird flying repeatedly into a patio window. A real shame. England has certainly showed a lot new and have been lambasted for working on it. But their return from this 6 Nations could be the trophy. Not bad for the RWC bronze medalists. Wales, Italy have also shown a lot new. France and Ireland less so. I think Ireland has their work cut out for them. Mostly I think they need to start adapting their game. They certainly need to work on their defence - because currently, anyone who has a better defence than them can beat them. That’s where Scotland might come unstuck this weekend. If they let Irelands attack purr into ascendancy, don’t shut them down and give them too much possession, then Ireland will walk away with it. However, Scotland has to make up for their on and off performances this 6N. They have shown what they can do. They need to make up for their pool game loss at the WC. And the loss to Italy! They can do this with a spirited and focused shot at Ireland who are as vulnerable as they have ever been.6 Go to comments