Les Kiss issues plea for Rugby Australia to retain 'special' star Jordan Petaia
Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss is confident fullback Jordan Petaia won’t be lost to the NRL and has called for greater protection off the ball for Super Rugby Pacific’s playmakers.
Two-time World Cup centre Petaia, who is likely to return from a concussion off the bench to face Melbourne Rebels on Friday, is off contract and fielding interest from the rival code that’s already swooped on Sydney Roosters-bound Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase.
Triple code-hopper turned rugby league coach Karmichael Hunt is adamant 23-year-old Petaia would flourish if he made the rare move, telling AAP he would “create havoc” for NRL defences.
St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has already expressed his interest.
Kiss, himself a former Queensland rugby league winger, said Rugby Australia, now headed by newly installed high performance director Peter Horne, and the Reds needed to prioritise his retention.
“I think it’s front and centre,” he said.
‘”When I talk about succession, I always put retention first and recruitment second.
“Someone like Jordy’s important with who you want to retain. Keeping good rugby players is important in the game.
“There’s massive upside in Jordy. I know he can play 15, 13, wing. But increasing other skill sets are the things that excite him.
“Everything should be done in a sustainable way, but someone like Jordy is important to keep here.
“He is the type of player fans can connect with. He’s got something special. He’s super competitive, strong, big, powerful.”
He said next year’s British and Irish Lions tour would also be a large carrot.
“We feel pretty comfortable with what we’re offering here,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kiss is tossing up starting five-eighth Tom Lynagh from the bench and promoting 19-year-old whiz Harry McLaughlin-Phillips to start in Melbourne.
Kiss said Lynagh was healthy but his injury-hit pre-season meant he was still being managed back to full fitness.
Lynagh copped a barrage of hits in the Reds’ gutsy 25-19 win that moved them to 2-1, including a golden-point loss to the unbeaten Hurricanes.
One in particular from Samipeni Finau after Lynagh had offloaded drew the wrath of observers but escaped with only a penalty.
Finau levelled ACT Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio in similar fashion last week in an incident that went unpunished.
“If that’s becoming a trend we’ve got to stamp on straight away, because what you permit you promote,” Kiss said.
“Good young players, whatever club they’re in, have to be protected. I’m not talking about putting them in cotton wool.
“They’re tough players, but they don’t deserve anything that’s late and can create a whiplash moment that could hurt you.
“We’ve got to protect them. I’m big on that and it’s not right.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.1 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.20 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.20 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.20 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease20 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.20 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now20 Go to comments
If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.2 Go to comments
The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor2 Go to comments
Pretty gruelling schedule1 Go to comments
Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.2 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world 🌎 cup 🗑️6 Go to comments
Does anyone know what this was about yet?12 Go to comments
Finally. Something balanced about this English Team and result. Firstly, carries and post-contact metres gained. After everything that’s been said about England’s poor attack. Ireland’s defence was poor. And it was shaky in moments against Wales. Scotland take note. Secondly, Scotland played well against England. They are a good side in what is a tighter 6N than anyone thought. Scotland can beat Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. Serious question. Since before and after the World Cup - what has Ireland shown us that is new? It seems to me as though Ireland thought they’d win the 6N applying the same templates they took to the World Cup. As if teams haven’t and wouldn’t figure out how to stop their attack. They have. As beautiful as Irelands attack is - in the two games they have lost (NZ and now England) it has been like watching a beautiful hummingbird flying repeatedly into a patio window. A real shame. England has certainly showed a lot new and have been lambasted for working on it. But their return from this 6 Nations could be the trophy. Not bad for the RWC bronze medalists. Wales, Italy have also shown a lot new. France and Ireland less so. I think Ireland has their work cut out for them. Mostly I think they need to start adapting their game. They certainly need to work on their defence - because currently, anyone who has a better defence than them can beat them. That’s where Scotland might come unstuck this weekend. If they let Irelands attack purr into ascendancy, don’t shut them down and give them too much possession, then Ireland will walk away with it. However, Scotland has to make up for their on and off performances this 6N. They have shown what they can do. They need to make up for their pool game loss at the WC. And the loss to Italy! They can do this with a spirited and focused shot at Ireland who are as vulnerable as they have ever been.6 Go to comments
No Clive we don’t want sterile, scripted and soulless responses from players. Ben Earl plays with his heart on his sleeve (similar to Dalligio) so if he expresses his emotions and feelings in the media good on him. Clive if you haven’t noticed Rugby needs some things to change or it will become extinct. Fans enjoy seeing the players with genuine passion and showing their human qualities.18 Go to comments
Sounds like he’s got a chip on his shoulder about it, and throws in the ‘off contract’ thing out there as well to subtly suggest if you don’t pick me I might leave (a very nrl player tactic). Well unlike white or Maori Kiwis, he can always almost instantly throw his lot in with an island nation because ‘heritage’, although frankly Fiji have enough talent that he probably wouldn't make their side either.2 Go to comments
Australians, world champs at getting ahead of themselves. And year after year they never seem to learn either. Winning a battle, isn't winning the war.1 Go to comments