Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
International

Fullback Love: 'He is the number 15 for the All Blacks right now'

By Ned Lester
Ruben Love with the ball I hand for the Hurricanes. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images

Some former All Blacks say Ruben Love is putting his hand up for not just higher honours, but a starting role in the All Blacks as Will Jordan is expected to miss at least the team’s series against England to begin the international season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan was the hot favourite to assume the fullback role under new coach Scott Robertson with the All Blacks, but underwent surgery on his shoulder just weeks out from the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season, forecasting a six-month recovery time.

With the try-scoring phenom unlikely to feature in the two Tests against England or the following week’s clash with Fiji in San Diego, the vacant 15 jersey presents an opportunity.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Within Super Rugby, Shaun Stevenson was the form fullback in 2023, while Zarn Sullivan has impressed in the Blues’ start to this season and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is showing huge promise with the Highlanders.

Love though might just be the leading candidate thanks to some hugely influential performances for the unbeaten Hurricanes.

“I’m talking about him (for All Blacks selection), because the one thing he’s got is a fantastic skillset,” All Black great Jeff Wilson told The Breakdown. “I think the balance they get between him and Brett Cameron is perfect. His intent every time he catches the ball, he’s great on his feet, his passing game’s outstanding, I think there’s nothing he can’t do.

“When you watch him, his ability, knack, and how calm he is, his positional play, he’s always at the right place at the right time, understands when he should throw a pass under pressure, he should give it; it might not be perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really love the start he’s had in the season and I think he should be in the conversation.”

Related

‘Lit a fire’: Dropped All Black Hoskins Sotutu’s secret to stunning form

Hoskins Sotutu has returned to the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific with a vengeance this season after missing out on representative honours last year.

Read Now

Of course there is the impending return of Beauden Barrett to factor in, with the 32-year-old’s recent New Zealand Rugby contract making him eligible for All Blacks selection in the coming International season.

Barrett offers Robertson and company an experienced head in a backline that loses the experience of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga. The centurion’s presence on the field and his voice in the game certainly offer something different to any of the other fullback options, although he has made it known his wish is to play at first five-eighth.

But Love is still the favourite for Wilson’s co-panellist and fellow All Black great, Sir John Kirwan.

“He’s my fullback, Love,” Kirwan added. “He’s in my team. He is the number 15 for the All Blacks right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the thing that Love’s doing differently is he’s also really tough on defence. He’s not scared. He’s got pace.

“Last night (vs the Blues) he was out of position, I was watching him, by about five yards and he just gassed it and was back in position. That’s what Will Jordan can do.

“As a fullback, sometimes you might get a little bit tricked by the 10 and you’ve got to recover.”

Recommended

‘I love that guy’: Australians react to Julian Savea’s ‘unreal’ try record

Why ex-Wallaby had ‘bad feeling’ Tahs would struggle late vs. Highlanders

Crumbling Crusaders: 'I reckon they need to have a mini emergency meeting'

Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

5

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

6

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

7

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

8

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Steve Borthwick finally has a performance and result to build upon as Twickenham erupts, but it must not be a one-off

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Liam 2 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.

28 Go to comments
L
Liam 2 hours ago
Should England receive medals for beating Ireland

Quarterfinal

35 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.

3 Go to comments
J
Jay 6 hours ago
Chiefs vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 6 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.

9 Go to comments
R
Rugby 10 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.

62 Go to comments
H
Hector 10 hours ago
Hamish Watson one of three released by Scotland after Italy loss

As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 10 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 10 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games

6 Go to comments
J
Jerry 10 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀

9 Go to comments
B
Bosco 11 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck

11 Go to comments
N
Neale 11 hours ago
Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

Great news for English rugby… NOT!

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 11 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

He will be at home thursday morning.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA

8-0 bench split…

4 Go to comments
C
Coach 12 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…

7 Go to comments
M
Michael 13 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.

6 Go to comments
C
Charles 13 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.

46 Go to comments
T
Turlough 14 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest
Search