Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

By Finn Morton
Queensland Reds celebrate victory during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Chiefs at Suncorp Stadium, on March 09, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles has branded the Reds’ Round Three win as a much-needed “feel good story” after they potentially knocked the Chiefs off competition favourites status on a famous Brisbane night at Suncorp Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queensland Reds have emerged as the real deal in Super Rugby Pacific this season after bouncing back from a golden point defeat to the Reds a week earlier to beat the Chiefs 25-19.

Chiefs fullback Josh Ioane opened the scoring early in the first term but the hosts showed their class as Matt Faessler and Fraser McReight both crossed to help give the Queenslanders a hard-fought lead.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

While the Reds struck back just after the break, the final 30 minutes were controlled by the Reds as they regained an advantage and never looked back in front of their home supporters.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
124
Carries
122
5
Line Breaks
5
17
Turnovers Lost
14
8
Turnovers Won
6

The Reds defended their line for 23 phases as the Chiefs attempted to snatch victory at the death, but replacement Harry McLaughlin-Phillips was the hero by winning a turnover with the last play of the fixture.

“I always felt this game was going to be the true test of how good the Reds were,” Stephen Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“They were unlucky in extra-time the week before, they were excellent in trial form, excellent in Round One. I was really keen to see how they’d go against the Chiefs who I still, well maybe not now, but this time last week I thought they were competition favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always early to throw that sort of stuff out (but) what I’m saying is they’re still one of the best teams in the comp so (it was) a great measuring stick for the Reds to come up against and they were outstanding.

“I really hope that that run can continue because you get that feeling that they’re going to start getting big crowd numbers there, the emotion after the game was awesome. It’s the feel good story in rugby that we needed so far.”

Harry McLaughlin-Philips is only 19 years of age. The Reds were also missing Hunter Paisami and Jordan Petaia. They had their backs against the ropes but never cowered.

Related

Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

The Queensland Reds have capped off an enthralling round of upsets by beating the previously undefeated Chiefs 25-19.

Read Now

Playmaker Isaac Henry stepped into the No. 12 jersey and was superb, while Wallaby Jock Campbell returned to the starting side with flying colours in the absence of Petaia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds struggled last season without Taniela Tupou and Paisami during their respective injury spells, but new coach Les Kiss is unlocking the full potential of the entire Queensland squad.

“Isaac Henry, that was the big test in my opinion,” Hoiles added.

“Last year they missed two key players for a majority of the season and it affected their overall placing in the competition.

“I just thought it was going to be a good test for Henry and he stood up… that’s how, not jumping ahead to say they’re going to win the comp and all that sort of stuff, but that’s how you go deep into this tournament.

“When players like Isaac Henry have games like that, and then in a few weeks’ time they find themselves back on the bench and they’re playing 20-30 minutes and you’re bringing on quality that has been in the deep end and they’ve survived.”

With two wins from three starts, the Queenslanders are now third overall on the Super Rugby Pacific standings. Looking to maintain their stellar start to the season, the Reds will travel back down to Melbourne to face the Rebels on Friday.

That fixture is the start of the Reds’ three-match stretch against Australian opposition which also includes an away trip to face the Western Force and a home game against the ACT Brumbies.

Recommended

Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

EXCLUSIVE

Two ex-Wallaby coaches win big in Japan

Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

5

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

6

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

7

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

8

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Steve Borthwick finally has a performance and result to build upon as Twickenham erupts, but it must not be a one-off

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jay 1 hours ago
Chiefs vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 2 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.

9 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.

62 Go to comments
H
Hector 5 hours ago
Hamish Watson one of three released by Scotland after Italy loss

As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games

6 Go to comments
J
Jerry 6 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀

9 Go to comments
B
Bosco 6 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck

11 Go to comments
N
Neale 6 hours ago
Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

Great news for English rugby… NOT!

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 6 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

He will be at home thursday morning.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 7 hours ago
Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA

8-0 bench split…

4 Go to comments
C
Coach 7 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…

7 Go to comments
M
Michael 8 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.

6 Go to comments
C
Charles 9 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.

46 Go to comments
T
Turlough 9 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.

9 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 9 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Jesus as if anyone cares what that has been has to say.

9 Go to comments
G
Greybeard 10 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Woodward is a self-important irrelevance these days….

9 Go to comments
f
finn 11 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Clive Woodward should focus less on criticising players, and more on being a better journalist.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland
Search