Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
Today
11:00
Six Nations

Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

By PA
Jack Crowley, right, and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Jamison Gibson-Park feels the prospect of igniting another St Patrick’s weekend party in Dublin is a “massive” incentive to help Ireland swiftly move on from an agonising 23-22 defeat to England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Farrell’s men were on the verge of retaining the Guinness Six Nations title with a game to spare before being punished by Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal at Twickenham.

The “gutting” late drama halted Ireland’s pursuit of consecutive Grand Slams but they will still win the championship if they beat Scotland next Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Leinster scrum-half Gibson-Park is eager to lift more silverware on home soil following the jubilation of last year’s flawless tournament triumph, which was sealed with a win over England amid patron saint celebrations in the Irish capital.

“We’ve thrown a lot into this championship and we were pretty keen to go after the Grand Slam,” he said.

“That’s gone now but there’s still plenty to play for, thankfully.

“It’s massive, man. I mean we were able to get it done last year in front of our friends and family and home supporters, which means a huge amount.

“There will be that same drive next weekend for sure.

“Faz (Farrell) has already said to us that we’ve got to dust ourselves down, congratulate England and just get ready for Scotland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Crowley’s four penalties ensured Ireland led 12-8 at the break in south-west London before James Lowe’s two tries put them on the cusp of glory.

But Steve Borthwick’s impressive hosts were the better side for large parts and deservedly snatched victory at the death as replacement fly-half Smith decisively added to scores from Ollie Lawrence, George Furbank and Ben Earl to spark wild scenes on the pitch and in the stands.

Gibson-Park was forced to play the final 30 minutes out of position on the right wing after the departures of Calvin Nash and Ciaran Frawley to failed head injury assessments exposed head coach Farrell’s decision to name a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench.

The 32-year-old expects a thorough inquest into only Ireland’s second defeat in 22 games dating back to the summer of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thankful over the last number of years, we have been on the right side of the ledge a lot of the time,” he said.

“But every now and again, it’s the way it goes.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
4
3
1
0
16
2
England
4
3
1
0
12
3
Scotland
4
2
2
0
11
4
Italy
4
1
2
1
7
5
France
3
1
1
1
6
6
Wales
3
0
3
0
3

“Plenty of things to review and obviously we have to dust ourselves down because there’s still a championship on the line.

“It will be tough but England showed up and sometimes that’s how the cookie crumbles and you don’t end up on the right side of the result.

“It’s gutting but plenty to learn and we’ll have to show up for next week.”

Captain Peter O’Mahony credited England for derailing Ireland’s Grand Slam dream.

The Munster flanker, who was sin binned for hands in ruck just before the hour mark, said: “It was a massive pressure match, pressure environment.

“They’re a quality side and I thought they showed that in spades with the way they defended, clinical in their attack, and disrupted a lot of the stuff that we wanted to do.

“It was a savage battle out there.”

Related

Steve Borthwick names the three things that won it for England

Another dispiriting loss and the increased chance of a fourth successive two-wins-from-five Guinness Six Nations campaign – the second on Borthwick’s watch – would have left him vulnerable to accusations that he doesn’t know what he is doing.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

5

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

7

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

8

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Colin 20 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 21 minutes ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.

11 Go to comments
N
Neil 23 minutes ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.

11 Go to comments
J
Jimboloid 29 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”

21 Go to comments
J
Jon 34 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…

8 Go to comments
N
Neil 35 minutes ago
Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.

1 Go to comments
N
Neil 37 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.

3 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 40 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie

3 Go to comments
G
Gareth 2 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.

4 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.

5 Go to comments
A
Anthony 2 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Lets not get carried away here. The big difference has been Borthwick is now allowing the players to play to their potential and not in his up and under mantra . Its great to see and we will all trust the same policy of attack continues v France. With Marcus at 10 of course. 7 missed point by Ford could have been a loss .

21 Go to comments
G
Graham 3 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

Everyone dropped balls in the conditions. Dominic Gardiner, had a great game. Giving his all.David Havili should be moved to 10 until Fergus Burke returns next month. Bring back Ryan Crotty and Dallas McLeod. Please.Saying Havili should be gone is ridiculous. David, Dominic were 2 of our best.

12 Go to comments
M
Morris 3 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

That's great observation. The other absurd ruling is the double punishment of penalty try. In itself it punishment enough but adding a yellow card is just too much. This is a sport

4 Go to comments
N
Nabley 4 hours ago
Scott Barrett’s honest assessment of Crusaders’ third loss to start season

If everything was so well set up, change the captain!

1 Go to comments
D
Dylan 4 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.

12 Go to comments
A
Another 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.

21 Go to comments
I
Iain 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂

21 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.

11 Go to comments
k
karin 5 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .

12 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

We'll see in July

21 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How England can upset Irish apple cart How England can upset Irish apple cart
Search