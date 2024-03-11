Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese
Harlequins have made a late bid to snatch the signing of NSW Waratahs and Wallaby ace Izaia Perese, who has been having talks with Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers.
Brisbane-born Perese, 26, was a member of the Eddie Jones World Cup squad in France, where he started their 34-14 victory over Portugal at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.
He started his career with the Queensland Reds and had a season in France with Bayonne after a spell in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos before returning to Australia to sign for the Waratahs.
When he joined the Tahs, Perese was seen as one of the most exciting prospects in Australian rugby, but his international career hasn’t kicked on, and he has only won six caps.
Tigers boss Dan McKeller knows him well from his time on the Wallabies coaching staff. He has already missed out on one of his main targets at outside centre after the Premiership champions won the race to land former Wasps man Sam Spink.
Perese has operated at outside centre but has appeared at inside centre for the Barbarians this season, and Quins are losing their first choice in the position, Andre Esterhuizen, who is returning to South Africa this summer.
Both clubs have been looking to strengthen ahead of next season, and Quins have landed USA and Samoa prop Titi Lamositele, who is playing in France for Montpellier.
The Tigers, who have met with several players from the Premiership, United Rugby Championship and Super Rugby, are yet to get a deal across the line.
“Yet most of the punditry has been on the money for this England group. When the criticism is warranted, what do you want these ex-players to say?” No, it hasn’t. Most of the punditry has been surface-level responses to results, with a wilful unwillingness to consider the process of building a winning team. What I want ex-players to say is something that gives me an insight into what is happening inside the camp, what the coaches will be focusing on, how the system is being built - and what is working, what isn’t and what England can do to fix the remaining issues. Players like Dallaglio lived through the painful, multi-year process that took Woodward’s England from also rans to world champions. They mostly seem to have forgotten how they failed against NZ and SA in RWC 99, how they managed to fall at the final hurdle in the 6N 4 times between 99 and 2002, or how it was only in 2003 that they finally got a fully functioning plan A and plan B. Players and pundits alike have seen how long it took Ireland, France, Scotland, the All Blacks and the Boks to get to where they are today, and they know that England are at a much earlier stage of that journey. And yet instead of insight, we get knee-jerk responses to results, usually focusing on a small part of the game, and unrealistic calls for wholesale replacement of parts of the squad. Yes, 25 dropped balls against one of the world’s best counterattacking teams is not a good stat, especially when you are still bedding in a defensive system that leaves the wide channels temptingly open to a team with Finn Russell and Duhan van de Merwe in it. But England were ahead on pretty much every other stat in that game, and they were trying to play with a level of pace and ambition that had been missing earlier in Borthwick’s reign. As a fan it was frustrating to watch, because the game was very winnable with just a little more composure. But as the emotions of the day subsided, it wasn’t hard to see that progress was being made and that when it clicked England would be capable of much better performances. It fell to the amateur online analysts like Squidge and Wibble to bang the drum and give us some sense of what England were trying to do, and in what order. While I understand that paid punditry is a competitive sport in itself and survival in the role depends quite a bit on saying the controversial, it should still be possible for ex-players and coaches to bring something to the debate that informs the fans rather than just echoing their frustrations. Spot on? Hardly. What did England actually change in the past 2 weeks, bar some (mostly enforced, and primarily evolutionary) changes to the XXIII? The tactics remained the same, the execution improved (as you would expect with familiarity) and they not only clinched the game playing 14 against 15, but for 70+ minutes made Ireland - who even in defeat have looked worthy of the top table for the past two years - look very ordinary for much of the game. Your final sentence, though, absolutely is on the money. England need to continue in the direction they have set. France have rediscovered their form (admittedly against a struggling and injury-wracked Welsh side) and have most of their physical power available to them, but are still vulnerable with Dupont and other key players missing. A win is by no means a given, but if England can go to Lyon and ask difficult questions of France it will show that they are progressing.32 Go to comments
To expect England to be amazing under Borthwick in such a short space of time is unrealistic. The fact that they won a bronze at the WC and are still in contention for the 6N should be all that needs to be said at this stage. The British media are their biggest critics. I think Borthwick is a great coach. And I think this England team will be formidable in 12 months from now. And no, they shouldn’t get medals for beating the worlds best team. But, I might suggest Scotland should get a medal if they beat Ireland. For doing us all a favour!32 Go to comments
Congratulations to RugbyPass’s Nick Bishop and the excellent Wibble Rugby for picking exactly how England could trouble Ireland. Ok, England's attack is often awful and Scotland is a bogey team for them. But they've got a very good pressure game which is a high percentage way to play rugby. This is a new team with new coaches and a new way of playing. Already they are getting good results. If they can master the rush defence and get their attack going they'll be in with a great shout in 2027.32 Go to comments
One win doesn't make a champion, one loss doesn't make a failure. Ireland are least arrogant team (not that l, thatsays much) in my mind. England are a fantastic team but are inconsistent. They play with amazing commitment one minute and like a team of strangers the next. At their best they are skilled and innovative and capable of being the best in the world. Just have to deliver on it. Hype is driven by the press. The comments mean nothing, they are provocative to stir up feeling and conflict. Bad news is good news remember. Fickle and disloyal. That's journalism, generally, in the UK.41 Go to comments
England have been pretty awful thats for sure but also some of the punditry talking up 35 point scores and other nonsense was really off and really an example of how England were harshly judged. Throughout the championship they have shown improvements from the world cup. Against Scotland they dropped the ball a lot yes but they were playing away from home and hardly got thrashed. So yes they dont deserve medals but writing them off to such a large degree was not warranted32 Go to comments
Hard to disagree. England’s performance was an impressive surprise but has been a long time in coming. Despite the offense taken at criticism, up till now, it has mostly been warranted. If this is a new level they can deliver with some consistency, continued criticism would be inappropriate. Let’s see what happens next.32 Go to comments
