Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

Harlequins have made a late bid to snatch the signing of NSW Waratahs and Wallaby ace Izaia Perese, who has been having talks with Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brisbane-born Perese, 26, was a member of the Eddie Jones World Cup squad in France, where he started their 34-14 victory over Portugal at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

He started his career with the Queensland Reds and had a season in France with Bayonne after a spell in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos before returning to Australia to sign for the Waratahs.

The Boks Office team unpacks the Sharks shambolic URC season The Boks Office team unpacks the Sharks shambolic URC season

When he joined the Tahs, Perese was seen as one of the most exciting prospects in Australian rugby, but his international career hasn’t kicked on, and he has only won six caps.

Tigers boss Dan McKeller knows him well from his time on the Wallabies coaching staff. He has already missed out on one of his main targets at outside centre after the Premiership champions won the race to land former Wasps man Sam Spink.

Perese has operated at outside centre but has appeared at inside centre for the Barbarians this season, and Quins are losing their first choice in the position, Andre Esterhuizen, who is returning to South Africa this summer.

Both clubs have been looking to strengthen ahead of next season, and Quins have landed USA and Samoa prop Titi Lamositele, who is playing in France for Montpellier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers, who have met with several players from the Premiership, United Rugby Championship and Super Rugby, are yet to get a deal across the line.