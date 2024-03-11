‘I love that guy’: Australians react to Julian Savea’s ‘unreal’ try record

Broadcaster Sean Maloney has described Julian Savea’s latest achievement as “unreal” after the former All Black broke the all-time Super Rugby try scoring record with an effort in Round Three against the Melbourne Rebels.

Savea, 33, has enjoyed a decorated career at Super Rugby level with the Hurricanes and now Moana Pasifika, and has been rewarded for his effort with a historic score on Friday night.

Playing against the Melbourne Rebels at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato, the No.12-wearing Savea popped up on the wing to score a fitting try down the right edge during the second half.

Savea had been locked with former Wallaby Israel Folau on 60 tries for quite some time, but the man known as ‘The Bus’ now stands alone above the likes of Folau, Doug Howlett and current Hurricane TJ Perenara.

“Julain Savea, The Bus, breaks the all-time try scoring record. I love that guy, love him,” Maloney said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“He’s been so good for so long for the Hurricanes and for New Zealand rugby.

“To see him get that title, unreal.”

After two glistening stints in New Zealand’s capital with the Hurricanes, Savea sailed into uncharted waters this season after signing for a new Super Rugby Pacific franchise.

For the first time, Savea donned a club’s Super Rugby colours that wasn’t the well-known yellow of the Canes, with the Rugby World Cup winner putting pen to paper with Moana Pasifika.

Savea joins former Wallabies Christian Leali’ifano and Sekope Kepu at the club, and as another ex-Australian international explained, it’s great for the competition.

“I like that movement for certain key players that have a Samoan or Polynesian background getting back to Moana and/or the Drua,” former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles added.

“It’s something I think New Zealand Rugby can look at because we want to make sure that these teams that come in are here for good.

“They’re now using him (Savea) in the midfield which is probably suiting him at this stage of his career as well.”

Savea’s record-breaking 61st Super Rugby try wasn’t just historic, but it was quite a game-chasing score in the contest of Moana Pasifika’s eventual defeat.

The successful conversion made it a two-point game, but the Rebels proved too good in the end as they hung on for a 23-29 victory away from home across the Tasman.