‘I love that guy’: Australians react to Julian Savea’s ‘unreal’ try record
Broadcaster Sean Maloney has described Julian Savea’s latest achievement as “unreal” after the former All Black broke the all-time Super Rugby try scoring record with an effort in Round Three against the Melbourne Rebels.
Savea, 33, has enjoyed a decorated career at Super Rugby level with the Hurricanes and now Moana Pasifika, and has been rewarded for his effort with a historic score on Friday night.
Playing against the Melbourne Rebels at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato, the No.12-wearing Savea popped up on the wing to score a fitting try down the right edge during the second half.
Savea had been locked with former Wallaby Israel Folau on 60 tries for quite some time, but the man known as ‘The Bus’ now stands alone above the likes of Folau, Doug Howlett and current Hurricane TJ Perenara.
“Julain Savea, The Bus, breaks the all-time try scoring record. I love that guy, love him,” Maloney said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.
“He’s been so good for so long for the Hurricanes and for New Zealand rugby.
“To see him get that title, unreal.”
After two glistening stints in New Zealand’s capital with the Hurricanes, Savea sailed into uncharted waters this season after signing for a new Super Rugby Pacific franchise.
For the first time, Savea donned a club’s Super Rugby colours that wasn’t the well-known yellow of the Canes, with the Rugby World Cup winner putting pen to paper with Moana Pasifika.
SIXTY-ONE 🤩
Julian Savea sets the #SuperRugbyPacific all-time try scoring record 💥#SuperRugbyPacific #MOAvREB pic.twitter.com/31o3WQtldr
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024
Savea joins former Wallabies Christian Leali’ifano and Sekope Kepu at the club, and as another ex-Australian international explained, it’s great for the competition.
“I like that movement for certain key players that have a Samoan or Polynesian background getting back to Moana and/or the Drua,” former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles added.
“It’s something I think New Zealand Rugby can look at because we want to make sure that these teams that come in are here for good.
“They’re now using him (Savea) in the midfield which is probably suiting him at this stage of his career as well.”
Savea’s record-breaking 61st Super Rugby try wasn’t just historic, but it was quite a game-chasing score in the contest of Moana Pasifika’s eventual defeat.
The successful conversion made it a two-point game, but the Rebels proved too good in the end as they hung on for a 23-29 victory away from home across the Tasman.
Comments on RugbyPass
Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯1 Go to comments
Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.9 Go to comments
well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.62 Go to comments
As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.1 Go to comments
Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer6 Go to comments
Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games6 Go to comments
Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀9 Go to comments
We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck11 Go to comments
Great news for English rugby… NOT!1 Go to comments
He will be at home thursday morning.3 Go to comments
‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’11 Go to comments
8-0 bench split…4 Go to comments
Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…7 Go to comments
Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.3 Go to comments
Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.6 Go to comments
There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.46 Go to comments
Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.9 Go to comments
Jesus as if anyone cares what that has been has to say.9 Go to comments
Woodward is a self-important irrelevance these days….9 Go to comments
Clive Woodward should focus less on criticising players, and more on being a better journalist.9 Go to comments