Mitchell lauds Red Roses depth as he unveils Women's Six Nations squad
Red Roses coach John Mitchell insisted the five-time defending Women’s Six Nations champions have “huge” potential for growth as he claimed he has not worked with such a deep pool of talent since he coached the All Blacks more than two decades ago.
Mitchell named a 35-player Women’s Six Nations squad on Monday that included three uncapped players and returns for experienced stars Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harison and Abbie Ward.
The former England men’s assistant – who coached his native New Zealand between 2001-03 – joked that he could have “named three sides, that’s how much depth we have” as he spoke to reporters at Twickenham.
When pressed on whether he had ever worked with such a talented group of players, the much-travelled coach added: “Probably the All Blacks.
“That’s the last time that I’ve had this opportunity and rugby’s changed a lot since [he coached] the All Blacks, in the men’s game, so they probably don’t have the same depth that I was privy to back then.
“So, I’m very grateful to be in a position to have the depth that we have.”
England have not tasted defeat in the Championship since 2018 and head into this year’s tournament on the back of victory in the inaugural WXV 1 tournament last November.
Mitchell, who revealed plans to play France as well as the Black Ferns ahead of WXV 2024, said that triumph in New Zealand served notice of the Red Roses’ desire to improve and he believes there is still plenty to come from the squad.
“The potential of these girls is absolutely huge. There is so much more in them and their willingness to learn as well, their willingness to want to learn and get better, is huge.
“So, as you can see, we can drive that through the competition we’ve got as well amongst the players.
“We’ve got 30 professional contracts, we’ve got five transitional contracts, and then we’ve got 90 English girls playing in the PWR [Premiership Women’s Rugby] each weekend. But not all of them are professional.
“And a lot of the girls, it’s probably only been two years fully professional, and we’ve also got non-contract players who’ve probably arrived at this stage where they’ve been surviving on maybe two days of professionalism.
“So, it just gives you some indication of how much further we can go capacity-wise and in terms of developing skill set. I think mental performance as well, you know, because as the demands of the game become greater, I think the mental performance side of things is going to be critical in terms of their growth as well.”
Of the 35 names included in Mitchell’s first Women’s Six Nations squad, it was one of the uncapped players that sprang off the page: Exeter Chiefs flanker Maddie Feaunati.
The daughter of former Samoa and Bath number eight Issac – who also appeared as Jonah Lomu in the film ‘Invictus’ – Feaunati was born and raised in Leeds but had returned to New Zealand earlier this year to train with Super Rugby Aupiki squad Hurricanes Poua.
Indeed, according to Mitchell she turned down a Black Ferns contract to take up the offer of an England call-up and despite making only seven appearances for Exeter in PWR it seems that England legend and assistant coach Sarah Hunter is a fan.
“Sarah and I were sitting watching one game and she said, ‘Have you seen Maddie?’ And at that point, I hadn’t because my focus was more on the outside backs,” Mitchell said.
“Sarah had been watching her for a while and then I went and watched her and I just saw this really naturally gifted, carrying footballer, who’s athletic, who’s young, who can also be a very good lineout jumper.
“And if you look at the back row mix, there’s some very strong carriers in the back-row mix.
“The two sixes that we’ve selected obviously also can play eight as well. So, we’ve invested in what we think is a very, very good carrying athlete and she’s a good character as well, Exeter speak very highly of her.
“So, yeah, we’re very fortunate that she’s also very committed to play for England. Her parents lived in England, they were very good to her parents, and she’s always seen the Red Roses as [something] that she’s aspired to. So, we’re very lucky to have that depth.”
Mitchell added: “We’ve been in contact with her family, and Exeter, around the reasons why she’s gone back [to New Zealand] and all those sorts of things.
“So, yeah, we’ve been around all that and then we just wanted to make sure that we had the right commitment. And so, once we had the right commitment, it was an easy process.”
Comments on RugbyPass
well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.62 Go to comments
As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.1 Go to comments
Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer6 Go to comments
Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games6 Go to comments
Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀8 Go to comments
We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck11 Go to comments
Great news for English rugby… NOT!1 Go to comments
He will be at home thursday morning.3 Go to comments
‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’11 Go to comments
8-0 bench split…4 Go to comments
Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…7 Go to comments
Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.3 Go to comments
Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.6 Go to comments
There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.46 Go to comments
Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.8 Go to comments
Jesus as if anyone cares what that has been has to say.8 Go to comments
Woodward is a self-important irrelevance these days….8 Go to comments
Clive Woodward should focus less on criticising players, and more on being a better journalist.8 Go to comments
‘England are far from world-beaters even if they did manage to clip the wings of the game’s number one ranked side. Ireland have toiled and laboured, crafted as well as grafted, grooved and honed, for years for that status.’ I must be missing something…7 Go to comments
“Yet most of the punditry has been on the money for this England group. When the criticism is warranted, what do you want these ex-players to say?” No, it hasn’t. Most of the punditry has been surface-level responses to results, with a wilful unwillingness to consider the process of building a winning team. What I want ex-players to say is something that gives me an insight into what is happening inside the camp, what the coaches will be focusing on, how the system is being built - and what is working, what isn’t and what England can do to fix the remaining issues. Players like Dallaglio lived through the painful, multi-year process that took Woodward’s England from also rans to world champions. They mostly seem to have forgotten how they failed against NZ and SA in RWC 99, how they managed to fall at the final hurdle in the 6N 4 times between 99 and 2002, or how it was only in 2003 that they finally got a fully functioning plan A and plan B. Players and pundits alike have seen how long it took Ireland, France, Scotland, the All Blacks and the Boks to get to where they are today, and they know that England are at a much earlier stage of that journey. And yet instead of insight, we get knee-jerk responses to results, usually focusing on a small part of the game, and unrealistic calls for wholesale replacement of parts of the squad. Yes, 25 dropped balls against one of the world’s best counterattacking teams is not a good stat, especially when you are still bedding in a defensive system that leaves the wide channels temptingly open to a team with Finn Russell and Duhan van de Merwe in it. But England were ahead on pretty much every other stat in that game, and they were trying to play with a level of pace and ambition that had been missing earlier in Borthwick’s reign. As a fan it was frustrating to watch, because the game was very winnable with just a little more composure. But as the emotions of the day subsided, it wasn’t hard to see that progress was being made and that when it clicked England would be capable of much better performances. It fell to the amateur online analysts like Squidge and Wibble to bang the drum and give us some sense of what England were trying to do, and in what order. While I understand that paid punditry is a competitive sport in itself and survival in the role depends quite a bit on saying the controversial, it should still be possible for ex-players and coaches to bring something to the debate that informs the fans rather than just echoing their frustrations. Spot on? Hardly. What did England actually change in the past 2 weeks, bar some (mostly enforced, and primarily evolutionary) changes to the XXIII? The tactics remained the same, the execution improved (as you would expect with familiarity) and they not only clinched the game playing 14 against 15, but for 70+ minutes made Ireland - who even in defeat have looked worthy of the top table for the past two years - look very ordinary for much of the game. Your final sentence, though, absolutely is on the money. England need to continue in the direction they have set. France have rediscovered their form (admittedly against a struggling and injury-wracked Welsh side) and have most of their physical power available to them, but are still vulnerable with Dupont and other key players missing. A win is by no means a given, but if England can go to Lyon and ask difficult questions of France it will show that they are progressing.34 Go to comments