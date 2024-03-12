Select Edition

International

Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

By Ned Lester
Tony Brown, attack coach of the Springboks. Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

When Sir Steve Hansen stepped down as All Blacks head coach after claiming third place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, there were a number of candidates for the job, but one who turned down a role was new Springboks assistant Tony Brown.

Brown, the former Highlanders head coach and Japan assistant, spoke to media following the Springboks’ alignment camp and reflected on his 2019 decision to return to Japan with long-time coaching comrade Jamie Joseph when an All Blacks gig was on the table.

The defending World Champions’ new attack coach also spoke of his long-standing admiration for the Springboks.

“When I got asked to coach the All Blacks five years ago, for me, it just didn’t feel right,” he said. “I obviously had a really good relationship with Jamie Joseph and if he had got the All Black coaching job, then 100 per cent I would have been in with him.

“It just didn’t feel right for me to coach with the other guys going for that job, so Jamie and I went back to Japan to coach Japan.

“Now he’s not coaching any more and as soon as Rassie rang me, I said yes. I’ve got so much respect for what Rassie’s done with South Africa, I’m just excited to be part of it, watch him operate, learn him and all the other coaches.

“One day, maybe I might coach the All Blacks – I don’t know. I just want to be part of this coaching set-up and the Springboks over the next four years.”

Brown played in South Africa under Rassie Erasmus with the Stormers in 2008, a point in which the two began their relationship and appreciation for each other’s mind for the game.

Both men’s coaching careers have since flourished and Brown comes into the Springbok environment as Erasmus looks to introduce diverse perspectives for the next era of South African rugby, ultimately chasing a three-peat of World Cup wins.

“Springboks have got a massively proud history, and for me to come in and try to be part of that and add to that is a huge honour,” added Brown. “The way the Springboks play is always admired around the world.

“I’ve always been a big admirer of the way South African teams play, especially the Springboks. My favourite player was [former Springboks first-five] Henry Honibull and I probably tried to play the game that way as well.

“What the Springboks have done over the past two World Cups is massively impressive. The way they are able win big games and key moments in those games has been a pleasure to watch, and for me, it’s just exciting to be part of that.”

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 11 minutes ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pails in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!

25 Go to comments
N
Nick 27 minutes ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.

25 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.

1 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hours ago
Former Wallaby encourages fans to ‘enjoy’ Crusaders’ winless run

Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.

1 Go to comments
C
Coach 2 hours ago
Lood de Jager: 'I'm very thankful, it could have ended terribly'

We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!

25 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Kolisi's Springboks captaincy in doubt after latest Erasmus comments

Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out of France clash

Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
How England's licence to thrill torpedoed an Irish Slam

Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.

1 Go to comments
m
mitch 4 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.

25 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.

25 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.

25 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up

2 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease

25 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.

25 Go to comments
R
Rugby 6 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now

25 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 9 hours ago
Scott Barrett’s honest assessment of Crusaders’ third loss to start season

The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor

2 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 10 hours ago
Munster set to face All Blacks XV this year

Pretty gruelling schedule

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 11 hours ago
‘Lit a fire’: Dropped All Black Hoskins Sotutu’s secret to stunning form

Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.

2 Go to comments
