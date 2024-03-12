Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode
It may sound odd to some in the wake of England’s momentous win over Ireland, their best performance for five years, but Marcus Smith has to start against France.
I don’t agree with some of the harsh criticism of George Ford’s display on Saturday, he was brilliant ball in hand for the first 25 minutes and his kicking game was off but he did ok, it’s just that Smith stepped it up a level when he came on and was always supposed to be the starter.
Ford was reportedly told he was going to be the third-choice fly-half ahead of the opening game of this Six Nations against Italy but when Marcus got injured he was promoted to the starting role because of his experience and a reluctance to throw Fin Smith in at the deep end.
The Sale Sharks man, who turns 31 on Saturday, has generally been a steady hand on the tiller, although he has gone missing at times as he has had a tendency to do over the years, but his replacement was electric in attack as well as kicking the winning drop goal.
England disrupted Ireland at the breakdown but also presumably set the tone for how they want to play themselves moving forwards with a marked increase in tempo, going from the slowest average ruck speed in the tournament to having 62 percent of their rucks under three seconds.
Off the back of that, they played a lot more heads-up rugby, passed a lot more and kicked significantly less. Smith is a far better game manager than people often give him credit for but utilising that quick ball and finding space is exactly his game.
Steve Borthwick is now picking youngsters like Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the backline and the Harlequins man, who has only just turned 25 himself, is definitely the man to get the best out of them.
He has racked up 31 caps already but done so with the shadow of Owen Farrell, and Ford to a lesser extent, looming over him. Now is the time for him to be properly given the keys and entrusted to drive this England team forward.
Some people wrongly pigeonhole him as a flash, luxury No10 but his defence is a lot more solid than he’s given credit for, he’s an 86 percent goal-kicker at international level and I honestly believe his game management is up there with the best in the world.
If England’s forwards can continue to be as effective as they were against what a lot of experts were describing as the best team in the world – not a tag I agreed with given South Africa won the World Cup just a few months ago – then Smith is best-placed to take advantage.
Of course, one swallow doesn’t make a summer and Borthwick’s men now have to prove they can do it time and again, as Ireland have done in recent years, but they’ve shown they have the ability now.
The age profile of the team is good, the youngsters are arguably having the biggest impact and there will clearly be a few more bumps in the road as they continue to grow but they have set the bar and there should be an expectation that they keep hitting those levels.
There was a bit of added fuel last weekend, as the players admitted, because they felt they were written off by the media, the emotion surrounding captain Jamie George and the fact that it was Danny Care’s 100th cap, and they channelled that excellently.
That can’t be used every week but even the sight of Borthwick having a heated word or two with Andy Farrell showed something that we maybe haven’t seen too overtly from England in recent times.
There’s no doubt England’s head coach is passionate about the team and the job he’s doing but he isn’t renowned for showing his emotion or making great speeches and I think the players will have enjoyed seeing that bit of passion and fight from him.
The fight, energy and quality the players showed, together with the overall occasion, finally got the crowd involved as well and the noise and atmosphere at Twickenham was honestly the best I think I’ve ever heard it so maybe they should take Rag’n’Bone Man with them to Lyon this week.
France pose a different problem to Ireland and England should focus on their own game and developing that identity but there’s no doubt they’re going to need to try and get parity at the set piece against a massive pack.
If they get into an arm wrestle against the French, they’ll lose so they need to get the better of the breakdown again and move the ball quickly. They don’t need to tweak too much tactically and the change of fly-half is the only non-injury-enforced personnel alteration I can see happening in the starting XV.
I think everyone is gutted to see Feyi-Waboso ruled out through concussion after the damage he did on his first Test start and I’d like to see another fresh face given a chance in his absence.
It’s highly unlikely it’ll happen obviously given he isn’t currently in the squad but Cadan Murley is a natural-born finisher, scored a hat-trick for England A against Portugal reserves recently and has been doing the business for Harlequins for some time now so he’d be the next cab off the rank for me.
It’s a real shame to see Chandler Cunningham-South out injured too after the impact he’s made off the bench during this tournament and I can see Borthwick maybe going for another second row/back row hybrid in reserve in Alex Coles or going back to Ethan Roots.
I would be opting for someone who can make a similar impact to Cunningham-South though and that is surely Tom Pearson, who has been ripping it up for Northampton Saints and London Irish before that and is much more dangerous in attack.
Ireland are almost certainly going to lift the trophy for a second straight year but regardless of whether England have a chance of winning the title when they kick off on Saturday night, they should be looking to the future and building on their best performance since the 2019 World Cup semi-final.
Marcus Smith would have been leading this new England from Round 1 had it not been for a calf injury, he showed his talent off the bench at the weekend and has all the tools to unleash a young, exciting attack so the No10 jersey has to be his against France.
If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.1 Go to comments
The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor2 Go to comments
Pretty gruelling schedule1 Go to comments
Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.2 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world 🌎 cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
Does anyone know what this was about yet?12 Go to comments
Finally. Something balanced about this English Team and result. Firstly, carries and post-contact metres gained. After everything that’s been said about England’s poor attack. Ireland’s defence was poor. And it was shaky in moments against Wales. Scotland take note. Secondly, Scotland played well against England. They are a good side in what is a tighter 6N than anyone thought. Scotland can beat Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. Serious question. Since before and after the World Cup - what has Ireland shown us that is new? It seems to me as though Ireland thought they’d win the 6N applying the same templates they took to the World Cup. As if teams haven’t and wouldn’t figure out how to stop their attack. They have. As beautiful as Irelands attack is - in the two games they have lost (NZ and now England) it has been like watching a beautiful hummingbird flying repeatedly into a patio window. A real shame. England has certainly showed a lot new and have been lambasted for working on it. But their return from this 6 Nations could be the trophy. Not bad for the RWC bronze medalists. Wales, Italy have also shown a lot new. France and Ireland less so. I think Ireland has their work cut out for them. Mostly I think they need to start adapting their game. They certainly need to work on their defence - because currently, anyone who has a better defence than them can beat them. That’s where Scotland might come unstuck this weekend. If they let Irelands attack purr into ascendancy, don’t shut them down and give them too much possession, then Ireland will walk away with it. However, Scotland has to make up for their on and off performances this 6N. They have shown what they can do. They need to make up for their pool game loss at the WC. And the loss to Italy! They can do this with a spirited and focused shot at Ireland who are as vulnerable as they have ever been.5 Go to comments
No Clive we don’t want sterile, scripted and soulless responses from players. Ben Earl plays with his heart on his sleeve (similar to Dalligio) so if he expresses his emotions and feelings in the media good on him. Clive if you haven’t noticed Rugby needs some things to change or it will become extinct. Fans enjoy seeing the players with genuine passion and showing their human qualities.18 Go to comments
Sounds like he’s got a chip on his shoulder about it, and throws in the ‘off contract’ thing out there as well to subtly suggest if you don’t pick me I might leave (a very nrl player tactic). Well unlike white or Maori Kiwis, he can always almost instantly throw his lot in with an island nation because ‘heritage’, although frankly Fiji have enough talent that he probably wouldn't make their side either.2 Go to comments
Australians, world champs at getting ahead of themselves. And year after year they never seem to learn either. Winning a battle, isn't winning the war.1 Go to comments
Wilson and Kirwan, are probably the last people Razor would take note of when it came to selection. Kiwan has gone from great All Black, to playing up his crazy old uncle routine on The Breakdown where he likes to be the centre of attention and disagree with everything for the sake of disagreeing. Either way, under Razors system the overrated Leon MacDonald is unfortunately the back three selector, so you can expect the Beauden at 15 love affair to continue.1 Go to comments
Ben Earl’s personality comes across in the way he plays and interviews and I love it! Suck it up, Clive.18 Go to comments
Aus needs to bow its head in shame…Wallaby rennaisance never1 Go to comments
Unfortunately for LRZ, he’s not trying out for a technical position like kicker. He’ll be trying for a place as a running back. Has anyone seen the running backs the US produces? Half of them, at some point, would have been lethal track stars. If this doesn’t pan out my advice to LRZ would be to go home asap and become the rugby star you had the potential and skill to become.3 Go to comments
The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.31 Go to comments
Quarterfinal39 Go to comments
In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.3 Go to comments
Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯1 Go to comments
Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.18 Go to comments
well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.65 Go to comments